Preview: White Sox at Astros

Houston ace Dallas Keuchel attempts to rebound from his first loss of the season when the Astros host the Chicago White Sox in Saturday’s second contest of a three-game series. Keuchel was unbeaten through his first nine outings before matching a season-worst for runs allowed with four in a 4-3 loss to Baltimore on Monday.

Keuchel displayed last season that he was a pitcher on the rise with 12 victories and five complete games and he has built on that success early this season. He has allowed one run or less in six of his outings and the Astros are 8-2 in the games he has started. Chicago won the opener of the three-game series Friday as Geovany Soto delivered a tiebreaking two-run double in the 11th inning of a 6-3 victory. White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu departed in the eighth inning due to an irritated right index finger and he is termed day-to-day.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Jose Quintana (2-5, 4.67 ERA) vs. Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (6-1, 1.98)

Quintana was touched up for seven runs (six earned) and seven hits in six innings while losing to Minnesota in his last turn. The rough outing followed a stretch in which he gave up two runs or less in each outing of a five-start span. Quintana is 1-0 with a 3.63 ERA in four career starts against Houston.

Keuchel allowed just one homer over his first nine starts before serving up two in the loss to Baltimore. He has given up six or fewer hits in eight of his 10 outings and is limiting opposing batters to a .190 average. Keuchel is 1-1 with a 3.97 ERA in two career starts against the White Sox.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros CF Jake Marisnick is 1-for-20 with 11 strikeouts over his last seven games.

2. Chicago RF Avisail Garcia (knee) has been sidelined since Monday but could return to the lineup as soon as Saturday.

3. Houston RHP Scott Feldman underwent surgery Friday to repair torn meniscus cartilage in his right knee and will be sidelined approximately six weeks.

PREDICTION: Astros 5, White Sox 2