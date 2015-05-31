FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Preview: White Sox at Astros
May 31, 2015 / 9:18 PM / 2 years ago

Preview: White Sox at Astros

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Houston Astros matched the best 50-game start in franchise history and seek to continue their success when they host the Chicago White Sox in Sunday’s finale of a three-game series. Houston ace Dallas Keuchel blanked the White Sox 3-0 on Saturday and the Astros’ 32-18 record ties the 1998 squad for the best in team annals.

Houston designated hitter Evan Gattis had a homer among two hits Saturday and is a torrid 12-for-24 with three homers during a six-game hitting streak. First baseman Chris Carter also went deep for the first time since May 19 and is 9-for-25 during a seven-game hitting streak. Chicago first baseman Jose Abreu sat out Saturday after injuring his right index finger during Friday’s victory, but he could return for the finale after X-rays ruled out a serious ailment. The White Sox had only four hits against Keuchel while falling for the ninth time in 13 games.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH John Danks (2-4, 5.69 ERA) vs. Astros RH Roberto Hernandez (2-3, 4.77)

Danks allowed six runs while receiving a no-decision against Toronto in his last turn. He has allowed 11 runs and 13 hits - including three homers - in 10 1/3 innings over his last two outings and has served up nine homers in 49 innings on the season. Danks has fared poorly against Houston, allowing eight homers in 20 2/3 innings while going 0-3 with a 9.15 ERA in four career starts.

Hernandez was torched for seven runs and nine hits in five innings by Detroit in his last turn and was fortunate to receive a no-decision. He had allowed two runs in two of his previous three turns before allowing season-worst totals for runs and hits against the Tigers. Hernandez is 9-6 with a 5.60 ERA in 19 career appearances (17 starts) against the White Sox.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox SS Alexei Ramirez is just 3-for-29 over the last eight games.

2. Houston RF George Springer has just one homer and two RBIs over the last 14 games.

3. Chicago RF Avisail Garcia (knee) returned from a five-game absence and went 1-for-4 on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Astros 6, White Sox 4

