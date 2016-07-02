Preview: White Sox at Astros

Left-hander Chris Sale goes for his major league-leading 14th victory when the visiting Chicago White Sox continue a three-game series against the Houston Astros on Saturday afternoon. The surging Astros extended their winning streak to four games with a 5-0 shutout of the White Sox in the opener of a 10-game homestand.

Sale has won his last four starts to move within one victory of his highest total since posting a career-high 17 wins in 2012. He dominated the Astros with a complete-game gem on May 19 to improve to 4-1 with a razor-thin 0.66 ERA in five starts against them. Houston, however, has won 11 of 12 games to move a season-high six games over .500 and climb back among the wild-card leaders. It was the second shutout loss in four games for Chicago, which has lost 30 of 47 games since starting the season 23-10.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Chris Sale (13-2, 2.79 ERA) vs. Astros RH Doug Fister (8-4, 3.36)

Sale rebounded from a bit of a rough patch with three straight strong outings, allowing a total of six runs while striking out 23 and walking only four in 22 innings. The 6-foot-6 left-hander has overcome six homers allowed during his current winning streak, including a pair versus Toronto last time out. Jose Altuve is 6-for-18 versus Sale, who owns a 6-1 record and 1.99 ERA in eight road starts.

Fister may not have the numbers to rival Sale's, but he was riding a 10-start unbeaten streak until surrendering three homers and four runs in a 6-1 loss at Kansas City last time out. Fister had recorded a quality start in 11 of his previous 12 turns and was 7-0 during his unbeaten run, including a 5-3 victory at Chicago on May 18. Fister will be fortunate to miss injured Melky Cabrera, who is 7-for-17 against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Altuve went 0-for-4 Friday to snap his 11-game hitting streak.

2. White Sox manager Robin Ventura said Cabrera (wrist) could return to the lineup Sunday.

3. Astros CF Carlos Gomez ended a 15-game homerless drought Friday, but he has 11 RBIs in the last 14 games.

PREDICTION: White Sox 4, Astros 3