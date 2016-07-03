Preview: White Sox at Astros

The Houston Astros will be seeking their sixth consecutive series victory when they host the Chicago White Sox on Sunday afternoon in the rubber match of a three-game set. Chicago rallied for a 7-6 victory Saturday to halt the Astros' four-game winning streak and hand them only their second loss in 13 contests.

White Sox center fielder J.B. Shuck homered and tripled in Saturday's win to improve to 10-for-25 with three blasts over the past seven games. Shuck's homer was the 15th in a row of the solo variety for Chicago, tying a franchise record set in September of 1965. Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, named the American League Player of the Month for June after batting .420 in the month, went 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs Saturday -- his fifth multi-hit game in the last seven. A pair of pitchers who have a combined one win in their last 18 starts square off Sunday when Houston's Collin McHugh opposes White Sox left-hander Jose Quintana.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH José Quintana (5-8, 3.18 ERA) vs. Astros RH Collin McHugh (5-5, 4.58)

Quintana's winless drought reached nine starts when he surrendered four runs on six hits over seven innings in a 4-0 loss to Minnesota on Tuesday. It marked the fourth time during a 0-7 rut that he's permitted at least four runs and continued a troubling trend that has seen him surrender six homers in his last four starts. Quintana has made six career starts against the Astros, going 2-1 with a 2.78 ERA.

McHugh is in a dry spell of his own with one victory over his last nine starts, although he's deserved a better fate during a string of three consecutive no-decisions. The 29-year-old allowed two runs over six innings versus the Los Angeles Angels last time out and has yielded a total of five runs over his last three outings -- all quality starts. He fell to 0-2 versus Chicago despite seven innings of two-run ball on May 19.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox DH Dioner Navarro collected four RBIs Saturday and notched his second triple of the season -- matching his career high.

2. Astros SS Carlos Correa has knocked in nine runs during a five-game RBI streak.

3. White Sox CF Adam Eaton had two hits Saturday after going 1-for-17 in his previous five games.

PREDICTION: Astros 5, White Sox 4