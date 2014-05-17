White Sox 7, Astros 2: Houston native Adam Dunn blasted a three-run homer among his two hits and Conor Gillaspie added two hits and two RBIs to power visiting Chicago in the opener of a three-game series.

Jose Quintana (2-3) snapped a six-start winless streak, giving up two runs on seven hits over five frames. Dunn’s blast into the second deck in right sparked a four-run sixth inning and Gillaspie knocked in two with a double in the three-run eighth.

Jose Altuve and Chris Carter each had two hits for the Astros, who were denied a season-high third straight win. Collin McHugh (2-2) struck out seven but was hurt by four walks and a hit batter, allowing four runs on three hits in 5 1/3 innings.

The Astros struck first with a pair of runs in the fifth, scoring on George Springer’s run-scoring groundout and Jason Castro’s RBI single. The White Sox finally broke through in the sixth when McHugh walked Gillaspie with one out and hit Jose Abreu with an 0-2 delivery ahead of Dunn’s sixth homer of the season.

Tyler Flowers added an RBI single later in the sixth, and the White Sox tacked on three unearned runs in the eighth. Shortstop Jonathan Villar’s throwing error prolonged the inning for Chicago, which got an RBI single from Gordon Beckham and Gillaspie’s two-run double to right to break it open.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Dunn has 14 home runs and 20 doubles in 66 career games at Minute Maid Park. … Altuve extended his hitting streak to eight games and recorded his fifth multi-hit game in his past six contests. … Astros manager Bo Porter on Friday named Chad Qualls the team’s closer, ending his closer-by-committee approach. Qualls has recorded nine straight scoreless outings since a blown save April 19 at Oakland.