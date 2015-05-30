Soto doubles in 11th to lift White Sox past Astros

HOUSTON -- On the heels of a doubleheader in Baltimore the previous day and dealing with a roster hamstrung by nagging injuries, the Chicago White Sox appeared ill equipped to deal with extra innings on the road. But extra innings, and a resilient performance, is exactly what Chicago got.

Reserve catcher Geovany Soto cranked a two-run, tiebreaking double to right field with two outs in the 11th inning and Chicago rallied to claim the opener of its three-game series with the Houston Astros 6-3 on Friday night at Minute Maid Park.

Soto, who entered in the eighth inning as a defensive replacement when first baseman Jose Abreu departed with irritation in his right index finger and Tyler Flowers shifted from behind the plate to replace Abreu, drove home second baseman Carlos Sanchez and center fielder Adam Eaton with his hit off Astros left-hander Tony Sipp.

Soto entered the game batting just .190 while Sanchez, who drew a one-out walk off Astros right-hander Josh Fields (2-1) to initiate the rally, opened Friday at .163 and was hitless in his three prior at-bats.

Four White Sox (22-25) relievers combined to work 4 2/3 scoreless innings, with left-hander Dan Jennings (1-1) earning the win and right-hander David Robertson notching his 10th save. Right-handers Daniel Webb and Zach Putnam also delivered timely, effective outings.

“Yeah, they were great,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said of his relievers. “All those guys. Put, Webby coming in. Put going two innings that we knew we were going to need. Jennings was going to go back out if it stayed tied but once we got the lead and Robby (Robertson) started warming up he said he felt good. We kind of went for it.”

Said Robertson: “We talked a little bit before the game and I assumed if the opportunity came up I was going to get it.”

The Astros (30-19) surrendered four runs in relief.

Trailing 2-1, the Astros clawed their way to the lead with two runs in the sixth inning, with two White Sox errors playing a role. Houston second baseman Jose Altuve and left fielder Preston Tucker reached in succession to open the frame against Chicago left-hander Carlos Rodon, with Altuve scoring on a sacrifice fly by first baseman Chris Carter.

Tucker advanced to third base on an errant throw from left fielder Melky Cabrera, who attempted to nab Altuve at home for a second time, and later scored when third baseman Luis Valbuena hustled down the line on a ball hit to Abreu. Rodon was pulled off the bag on the toss from Abreu, enabling Valbuena to reach with two outs and Tucker to score the go-ahead run, pushing the Astros in front 3-2.

That lead was erased on the first pitch of the eighth inning when White Sox third baseman Gordon Beckham greeted Astros right-hander Chad Qualls with his third home run of the season, a 385-foot blast to left.

“It kind of just humbles you a little bit realizing this game is not as easy as we make it look at times,” Qualls said. “Just one bad pitch pretty much that whole inning. The first pitch he just kind of ambushed me right out of the gate and hit a homer.”

Carter slapped a single under the glove of third baseman Connor Gillaspie in the fourth to score designated hitter Evan Gattis, who also singled for a second time before advancing to second on a passed ball. Carter pulled Houston even at 1, but Chicago reclaimed its lead quickly.

Having scored an unearned run against Astros right-hander Lance McCullers in the third, the White Sox chased McCullers by loading the bases with one out in the fifth. Beckham greeted left-hander Joe Thatcher with a sacrifice fly that scored Abreu, but that rally stalled.

“I think that game could have been won on both sides a couple of different times,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “I think missed opportunities on both sides kind of created a longer game. It’s obviously frustrating to lose.”

NOTES: The Astros placed RHP Scott Feldman on the 15-day disabled list after he underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Friday morning to repair a torn medial meniscus. Feldman sustained the injury Tuesday in Baltimore while fielding a ground ball. He is expected to miss approximately six weeks. ... Houston recalled RHP Michael Feliz from Double-A Corpus Christi to replace Feldman on the roster. ... White Sox RF Avisail Garcia participated in batting practice and fielding drills Friday and could return to the lineup Saturday. Garcia has been battling right knee inflammation for almost two weeks and has missed four games since being removed Monday against the Blue Jays. ... Astros LHP Brett Oberholtzer will be activated from the 15-day disabled list in time to start Monday night against Baltimore. Oberholtzer has made just one start this season while battling a reoccurring blister on his left index finger.