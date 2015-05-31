Keuchel back on track, leads Astros to win

HOUSTON -- On the heels of a third start this month in which he appeared fallible, Astros ace left-hander Dallas Keuchel reverted to the form that made him American League Pitcher of the Month in April.

Keuchel set a career high in strikeouts and twirled a complete-game gem in leading the Houston Astros to a 3-0 win over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at Minute Maid Park to square their three-game series.

Keuchel (7-1), coming off his first loss of the season in Baltimore on Memorial Day, posted 11 strikeouts while dominating the White Sox (22-26). He limited Chicago to four hits, all singles, retired the side in order in the first, seventh and ninth innings, and utilized timely double plays to stamp out potential uprisings in the fifth and eighth innings.

Excluding a passed ball that enabled White Sox catcher Geovany Soto to reach second base in the third, Keuchel did not allow a runner into scoring position. He lowered his ERA to 1.76 with his eighth complete game and second career shutout. He threw 113 pitches, 78 for strikes.

”The two-seam was coming out and I threw a couple of four-seams early that first inning and was really commanding it,“ Keuchel said. ”Once I can get that four-seam over I know that the two-seam is going to play off well. It was honestly coming off like a right-handed slider.

“Some of those innings were tougher than others, but when I can spot the two-seam like I did, I knew I had that pitch in my back pocket when I needed it.”

The Astros (31-19) forced Keuchel to pitch on edge as they scratched just one run across against White Sox left-hander Jose Quintana (2-6).

Left fielder Preston Tucker opened the fourth inning with an opposite-field single to left field and advanced to third base on Evan Gattis’ opposite-field single to right before scoring on a sacrifice fly by third baseman Jonathan Villar. Had Gattis not overrun first base on his base hit, perhaps the Astros could have manufactured an additional run. However, Gattis more than made up for his blunder in the eighth inning.

With one out and Houston clinging to a 1-0 lead, Gattis bashed a solo home run to left field off right-hander Dan Jennings, doubling the advantage with his 11th homer of the season.

First baseman Chris Carter followed with his eighth home run, also to left, providing Keuchel the insurance he needed to retake the mound in the top of the ninth.

“You never feel the need to have to go to the ‘pen very often with Dallas,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “Even at the end there, the big inning was the eighth inning, being able to get through it. Defensive miscue (a throwing error on Villar), then the double play, he gets to start the ninth with 99 pitches. That was a good turnaround.”

Quintana pitched well in defeat, allowing just one run on five hits and four walks, with seven strikeouts, over 6 1/3 innings. It marked his fourth start this season of at least six innings pitched with two or fewer earned runs allowed that did not result in a victory.

Quintana, whose 41 no-decisions since 2012 are the most in the majors, is 0-3 with a no decision in those four starts and holds the club record with seven career starts of seven scoreless innings pitched without earning a victory.

“I don’t know if you could put a finger on it,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said of Quintana and his lack of continuing run support. “It’s unfortunate because he always seems to give you a chance (to win).”

Said Quintana: “That’s hard. Sometimes you get frustrated because you don’t get runs, but I know the hitters try every time to do their best. I don’t have control over that. Everybody here tries to do their best for us and you have to keep going. One day that’s going to change.”

NOTES: White Sox RF Avisail Garcia returned to the starting lineup after missing five games because of right knee inflammation. Despite an ailment that led to his removal from Monday’s game at Toronto, Garcia entered Saturday batting .362 (34-for-99) with four doubles, three home runs and 15 RBIs over his last 25 games. He finished 1-for-4 on Saturday. ... White Sox 1B Jose Abreu did not play because of inflammation in his right index finger. Abreu sustained the injury during batting practice two weeks ago and aggravated it Friday night. X-rays following the series opener were negative. ... Astros RHP Samuel Deduno struggled with his control during a rehab outing with Triple-A Fresno on Friday night. Deduno pitched one inning of relief, allowing one run on four walks with two strikeouts. Deduno was placed on the 15-day disabled list on May 14 because of a lower right back strain.