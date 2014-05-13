Preview: White Sox at Athletics

Drew Pomeranz makes his first start Tuesday since replacing an ineffective Dan Straily in the Oakland rotation when the Athletics host the Chicago White Sox, who have lost four of their last five. If Pomeranz can pitch into the late innings with the lead, it’s anyone’s guess who Athletics manager Bob Melvin will call on as his closer. Jim Johnson appeared primed to reclaim the role, but he’s struggled in his last two appearances, including Monday’s series-opening 5-4 win.

Jose Abreu continued his sizzling start Monday with his 14th home run, but Chicago’s ninth-inning rally fell short when Leury Garcia struck out with the tying run at second base. Garcia made his first start of the season and went 0-for-5 in the leadoff spot in place of Adam Eaton (hamstring), who is hoping to return from the disabled list on Sunday. Oakland center fielder Coco Crisp missed his fifth straight game Monday due to a strained neck, but he’s expected to avoid the disabled list.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, CSN (Chicago), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Scott Carroll (1-2, 3.63 ERA) vs. Athletics LH Drew Pomeranz (2-1, 1.45)

Carroll stumbled for the first time this season last Thursday against the Cubs, allowing six runs on 11 hits over four-plus innings. The 29-year-old rookie was promoted from Triple-A Charlotte after going 3-1 with a 1.57 ERA in four starts, and he yielded just one earned run over his first two major-league starts covering 13 1/3 innings. Carroll arrived in the majors on April 27 after appearing in 138 minor league games over eight seasons.

Pomeranz dazzled in his first start since last July 22, allowing two hits over five scoreless innings against Seattle. “You couldn’t have expected any more than that,” Melvin told reporters. “Pretty fantastic for a guy that hasn’t started a game for us.” The 25-year-old Pomeranz, who was acquired from the Rockies for Brett Anderson, began his career with 30 consecutive starts before making his final four appearances of 2013 in relief.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pomeranz is 2-10 with a 6.07 ERA over his last 20 starts dating to July 15, 2012.

2. Abreu is the first White Sox player and sixth in major-league history to hit at least 14 homers in his first 40 career games.

3. Oakland has won six straight against the White Sox at home.

PREDICTION: Athletics 7, White Sox 3