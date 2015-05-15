Preview: White Sox at Athletics

The Chicago White Sox are starting to resemble the club that was expected to challenge Kansas City and Detroit for the American League Central title as they roll into Oakland to face the Athletics on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. Chicago lost 14 of its first 22 contests before winning its last three series, going 6-3 during that span after consecutive 4-2 victories in Milwaukee on Tuesday and Wednesday clinched its first series win on the road this season.

”The last (three) series have been really good for us,‘’ White Sox right-hander David Robertson told reporters Wednesday after recording his seventh save. “We’ve had a good atmosphere in the dugout, the guys have been playing really hard, the offense is coming through, the pitching is doing well. We’re just playing a lot better brand of baseball now.” Chicago first baseman Jose Abreu, the 2014 AL Rookie of the Year, has raised his batting average 20 points to .288 during a nine-game hitting streak while right fielder Avisail Garcia (.322) went 4-for-9 with a home run in the final two contests in Milwaukee. Oakland (13-23), last in the AL West, opened its six-game homestand by losing two of three to Boston and is 5-11 at O.co Coliseum. White Sox rookie Carlos Rodon looks to build on the success of his first career start and opposes Jesse Hahn, who is 0-2 with a 7.63 ERA in his last three turns.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Carlos Rodon (1-0, 2.92 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Jesse Hahn (1-3, 4.73)

Rodon yielded two runs and struck out eight - all swinging - in six innings of an 8-2 victory over Cincinnati on Saturday while throwing as fast as 99 miles per hour. ”Felt real comfortable,‘’ the 22-year-old North Carolina State alum told reporters. '‘Just the same old thing, different ballgame.‘’ Rodon, who faces Oakland for the first time, began his major-league career this season by yielding two runs in 6 1/3 innings over three relief appearances.

Hahn yielded six runs (four earned), eight hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings of a 7-2 loss in Seattle on Saturday as Oakland committed four errors, including one on an errant pickoff throw by Hahn. '‘I can’t knock these guys,‘’ the 25-year-old Connecticut native told reporters. '‘They are trying as hard as they can; I‘m trying to make pitches, they are trying to make plays. It’s on me in the first place, letting those runners get on base, putting them in a tough position.‘’ Hahn, who was 1-1 with a 2.12 ERA in his first three starts of the season, faces Chicago and its players for the first time.

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland OF Coco Crisp snapped an 0-for-26 slide to start the season (0-for-39 dating to last year) with a single in the fifth inning Wednesday in his eighth game since returning from right elbow surgery in early April.

2. The White Sox, who are 4-12 on the road, have scored 10 runs in the first inning this season - fewest in the AL - after recording three Wednesday.

3. Chicago won the 2014 season series 4-3 (despite getting outscored 34-18) but has lost seven of the last eight meetings in Oakland, while the teams split 30 overall encounters since 2011.

PREDICTION: White Sox 3, Athletics 2