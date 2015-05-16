Preview: White Sox at Athletics

The Chicago White Sox vie for a season-high fourth consecutive victory when they visit the Oakland Athletics on Saturday for the middle contest of their three-game series. Chicago began its six-game road trip with a loss at Milwaukee before completing the set with a pair of 4-2 triumphs and rallying for a 7-6 win over Oakland on Friday.

Adam LaRoche and Avisail Garcia highlighted a five-run seventh inning with back-to-back two-run doubles for the White Sox, who posted two three-game winning streaks last month. Oakland suffered its eighth loss in nine games as Jesse Hahn and three relievers were lit up in the seventh frame. Josh Phegley belted a solo homer in the fourth and Josh Reddick added a three-run triple later in the inning for the Athletics, who fell to 1-3 on their six-game homestand. Oakland is a major league-worst 13-24 overall and shares the worst home record in the American League (5-12) with Texas.

TV: 9:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, WGN (Chicago), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH John Danks (1-3, 5.12 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Jesse Chavez (1-3, 2.56)

Danks is coming off his best start of the season, a seven-inning effort against Cincinnati on Sunday in which he allowed just one run on six hits and three walks. The 30-year-old, who yielded at least three runs in each of his previous five outings this year, is 0-3 with a 7.82 ERA in three turns on the road. Danks has pitched well versus Oakland in his career, going 6-3 with a 2.38 ERA in 11 starts.

Chavez has alternated strong and subpar performances since joining the rotation and is just 1-3 over his four starts. The 31-year-old struggled in his last turn, yielding four runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings at Seattle on Sunday. Chavez is 2-1 with a 3.05 ERA in nine career appearances (one start) against the White Sox.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics LHP Sean Doolittle made his first rehab appearance with Single-A Stockton on Thursday and hopes to return from an offseason shoulder injury by the end of the month.

2. Chicago 2B Carlos Sanchez went 1-for-4 on Friday, just hours after being recalled from Triple-A Charlotte.

3. Oakland 2B/OF Ben Zobrist (knee surgery) participated in full workouts with the team Friday and should begin a rehab assignment soon.

PREDICTION: Athletics 4, White Sox 3