Preview: White Sox at Athletics

Roster turnover was inevitable when the Chicago White Sox finished last season with the American League’s worst offense, wasting another fine year from Chris Sale. The record-setting southpaw figures to benefit from more run support in 2016 and looks to take advantage of it beginning Monday when the retooled White Sox travel to Oakland on Opening Day to start a four-game set with the Athletics.

Although Jose Abreu (30 home runs, 101 RBIs) enjoyed another banner season and Adam Eaton had a career year (98 runs, 14 homers and 18 steals), only the Atlanta Braves (573) and Miami Marlins (613) scored fewer runs than Chicago (622). The White Sox addressed their offense in a big way over the winter, however, bringing in a slew of veterans highlighted by two-time All-Star third baseman Todd Frazier. Oakland fell 20 victories short of its 88-win team in 2014 last year and ended up in the cellar of the American League West, going a league-worst 19-35 in one-run games. The Athletics hope the additions of relievers Ryan Madson and Jon Axford along with the healthy return of closer Sean Doolittle can preserve more wins this time around for Sonny Gray, who will get the call opposite Sale.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Chris Sale (2015: 13-11, 3.41 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Sonny Gray (2015: 14-7, 2.73)

Sale posted his third consecutive campaign with at least 200 strikeouts in 2015, setting a single-season club record with an AL-best 274. The four-time All-Star has won each of his first two Opening Day assignments at home but will attempt to get his first such win on the road. Sale did not face Oakland last season but dominated the Athletics in his only start against them in 2014, yielding two singles and fanning nine over eight frames in a win.

Gray will also be making his third consecutive Opening Day start after a third-place finish in the AL Cy Young Award voting a year ago. The 26-year-old one-time All-Star has been dominant in 10 April starts thus far in his career, going 7-1 with a 2.02 ERA after cruising through the season’s first month in 2015 (3-0, 1.98 in five outings). Gray turned in his worst start of the season against the White Sox last year, however, surrendering seven runs over three innings in a loss on Sept. 14.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Athletics will open the season with 10 of their first 13 at O.co Coliseum. Oakland tied the Cincinnati Reds for the fewest home wins (34) in the majors last season.

2. Chicago belted a league-best 51 home runs this spring after tying the San Francisco Giants for 26th place in the majors with 136 last season.

3. Oakland CF Billy Burns batted .455 against Chicago last season, his best mark against any club.

PREDICTION: White Sox 3, Athletics 1