Preview: White Sox at Athletics

One day after being scratched from his scheduled Opening Day start due to food poisoning, Oakland Athletics ace Sonny Gray is expected to make his season debut Tuesday against the visiting Chicago White Sox. Rich Hill started in place of Gray on Monday and allowed four runs (two earned) in 2 2/3 innings as the White Sox held on for a 4-3 victory.

New Chicago shortstop Jimmy Rollins made his 16th consecutive Opening Day start on Monday and was 1-for-4 with an RBI while hitting in front of Jose Abreu, who clubbed 66 homers over his first two seasons. Switch-hitter Dioner Navarro started at catcher in the opener and figures to share time with Alex Avila, who is a left-handed hitter expected to start against Gray. Monday’s contest marked a rough Oakland debut for Khris Davis, who went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and stranded the tying run at second base when he struck out against Nate Jones to end the eighth. The Athletics have high hopes for the 28-year-old Davis, who was acquired from Milwaukee in February and will serve as the team’s left fielder after hitting .314 with 10 RBI in spring training.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Jose Quintana (2015: 9-10, 3.36 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Sonny Gray (2015: 14-7, 2.73)

Quintana often is overshadowed by White Sox ace Chris Sale and never has won more than nine games in a season, but manager Robin Ventura ranks the Colombian among the majors’ most underrated players. “He’s very reliable and highly respected inside the clubhouse, not only for how he pitches but how he has carried himself as well,” Ventura told the Chicago Tribune. Billy Butler is 5-for-30 against the 27-year-old, who has posted a 3.60 ERA in three career starts against Oakland.

Gray became ill Sunday night and was scratched Monday afternoon, but he reportedly was feeling better by the end of the day and should be cleared to start. The 26-year-old has been dominant in 10 April starts thus far in his career, going 7-1 with a 2.02 ERA after cruising through the first month of 2015 (3-0, 1.98 in five outings). Gray turned in his worst start of the season against the White Sox last year, however, surrendering seven runs over three innings in a loss on Sept. 14.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago is 12-5 in its last 17 meetings with the Athletics, including five straight wins in Oakland.

2. The White Sox signed RHP Miguel Gonzalez to a minor-league contract.

3. Oakland placed LHP Felix Doubront (sprained left elbow) on the 15-day disabled list and recalled OF Andrew Lambo from Triple-A Nashville.

PREDICTION: Athletics 6, White Sox 2