Preview: White Sox at Athletics

Sonny Gray makes his belated 2016 debut when the Oakland Athletics host the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday after the ace fully recovered from what he is calling a 24-hour flu after it was originally thought to be food poisoning. Oakland’s right-hander was prepared to make his third consecutive opening day start Monday, but instead went to the hospital and — along his fiancee — needed an IV infusion after becoming ill at dinner Sunday night.

“It’s just one game of 162,’’ Gray told reporters. “It was upsetting not to start, it really sucked, but there’s nothing you can do about it.’’ The Athletics hope Gray can do something about halting their early slide as Chicago prevailed 5-4 on Tuesday for its second straight victory to open the season. Oakland native Jimmy Rollins, who won the shortstop job in spring training after signing a minor-league contract, homered with two out in the ninth inning to give the White Sox their sixth straight victory in Oakland. Chicago on Wednesday hands the ball to left-hander Carlos Rodon, who struck out 139 in 2015 — second-most in franchise history by a rookie.

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Carlos Rodon (2015: 9-6, 3.75 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Sonny Gray (2015: 14-7, 2.73)

Rodon started 23 games among his 26 appearances during his rookie season of 2015 and was 5-2 with a 1.81 ERA in his final eight turns. The 23-year-old Florida native received a no-decision against Oakland in his second career start May 15 after yielding five runs and six walks in four innings. Rodon had a rough spring training as he allowed 13 runs and 20 hits in 14 2/3 innings over four starts, and threw 108 pitches in his final tuneup Thursday.

Gray is 7-1 with a 2.02 ERA in 10 April starts after going 3-0, 1.98 in five turns last season. The 26-year-old Tennessee native has struggled versus Chicago, though, permitting 10 runs (nine earned) and 12 hits in 10 innings covering two starts. Gray, who has won 14 games in consecutive seasons, yielded 12 runs (11 earned) and 23 hits while striking out 11 in 17 2/3 innings during four starts in the spring.

WALK-OFFS

1. The White Sox have won 13 of the last 18 meetings.

2. Oakland has dropped a pair of one-run decisions to start the season after going a franchise-worst 19-35 in such games in 2015.

3. Chicago OF Adam Eaton has reached base safely in 24 straight games dating to Sept. 9, 2015, after going 3-for-5 on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Athletics 3, White Sox 2