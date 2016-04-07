Preview: White Sox at Athletics

The Oakland Athletics attempt to earn a split of their season-opening four-game series when they host the Chicago White Sox in the finale Thursday afternoon. Oakland began the campaign by dropping a pair of one-run decisions before winning one Wednesday, scoring in each of the first two innings and letting ace Sonny Gray do the rest in a 2-1 triumph.

The Athletics have registered just one home run during their first three games, with Mark Canha belting a solo shot Wednesday. Adam Eaton is off to a flying start for the White Sox, going 7-for-11 with three multi-hit performances. Jimmy Rollins also is contributing early in his first season in the American League as he has driven in a run in each game of the series. The 37-year-old, who will get the day off Thursday, spent his first 16 seasons in the National League — 15 with Philadelphia — before signing a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training with Chicago during the winter and becoming the team’s Opening Day shortstop.

TV: 3:35 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Mat Latos (2015: 4-10, 4.95 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Kendall Graveman (2015: 6-9, 4.05)

Latos, who made two relief appearances for the Los Angeles Angels last season, will be making his 175th career start but first in the American League after signing a one-year contract during the winter. The 28-year-old Virginian has recorded nine victories over the last two years after posting 14 in three of his previous four seasons. Latos has made two career appearances — one start — against Oakland, scattering six hits over 9 1/3 scoreless innings.

Graveman will be making his first start since Aug. 23, as he missed the latter portion of last season with an oblique strain. The 25-year-old started five of the six games in which he pitched during spring training, allowing 15 runs and 25 hits in 26 2/3 innings. Graveman, who never has faced Chicago, had trouble keeping opponents off the basepaths last season as he yielded 126 hits and issued 38 walks in 115 2/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics 2B Jed Lowrie has driven in five of his team’s nine runs in the series.

2. Of the 10 players on Chicago with at-bats in the first three games, C Dioner Navarro (0-for-4) is the only one without a hit.

3. Oakland RHP Henderson Alvarez, who underwent shoulder surgery in July, threw to live hitters Wednesday during a rehab session.

PREDICTION: White Sox 5, Athletics 3