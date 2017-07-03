The Chicago White Sox seek their fourth win in five contests when they begin a six-game road trip Monday with the first of three against the Oakland Athletics. Chicago completed a 4-6 homestand with Sunday's 6-5 triumph over Texas that featured Yolmer Sanchez's two-run homer in the eighth inning that erased a one-run deficit.

Melky Cabrera also went deep Sunday to finish the three-game series 5-for-11 with three RBIs and recorded at least one hit in eight contests during the homestand, registering four multi-hit performances along the way. Oakland vies for its first victory during a six-game homestand that began with a three-game sweep at the hands of Atlanta. Khris Davis hit his team-leading 23rd homer in Sunday's 12-inning 4-3 setback, which extended the Athletics' overall slide to five contests. Oakland could be without slugger Ryon Healy, who left Sunday's game with back spasms.

TV: 9:05 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, NBCSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Carlos Rodon (0-1, 0.00 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Jharel Cotton (5-7, 5.02)

Rodon will be making his second start of the season after recovering from biceps bursitis. The 24-year-old Floridian lasted five innings against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, allowing three unearned runs and two hits while issuing six walks. Rodon has yet to defeat Oakland is his brief career, going 0-1 while yielding seven runs over 11 frames in two starts.

Cotton has won back-to-back outings after going 0-4 over his previous five. The 25-year-old native of the Virgin Islands has struggled at home this season, posting a 7.09 ERA while going 2-3 in six turns as opposed to a 3.26 mark over seven road outings. Cotton recorded the victory at Chicago in his last start on June 23, scattering three hits over five scoreless innings in his only career turn against the White Sox before leaving with a blister on his thumb.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago OF Avisail Garcia was selected as the team's lone All-Star while Oakland 1B Yonder Alonso will represent his club.

2. The Athletics, who recalled Zach Neal and optioned fellow RHP Jesse Hahn to Triple-A Nashville, lead the majors in errors (74) and the White Sox are second (67).

3. Chicago began its 10-game homestand by scoring a total of five runs while being swept by Oakland in three straight contests.

PREDICTION: Athletics 5, White Sox 4