Athletics 5, White Sox 4: Josh Donaldson belted a two-run homer and Jesse Chavez tossed a career-high eight innings as host Oakland withstood a late Chicago rally in the opener of a three-game series.

Chavez (3-1) struck out seven and Sean Doolittle recorded his second save after striking out Tyler Flowers and Leury Garcia with the tying run at second base. Chavez settled in after yielding Dayan Viciedo’s one-out homer in the second inning and came within three outs of his first career complete game before Jose Abreu ended his outing with a leadoff homer in the ninth.

Oakland won its fifth straight and moved a season-high nine games over .500 after using three relievers in the ninth, when Chicago scored three runs and brought the go-ahead run to the plate with one out after Viciedo scored on Paul Konerko’s sacrifice fly. Josh Reddick had two hits and scored two runs for the Athletics, who have won six in a row at home against the White Sox.

Oakland led 2-1 in the second inning on Reddick’s two-run triple off John Danks (3-3), who allowed three runs while striking out five over six frames. The Athletics extended their lead in the fifth on Donaldson’s two-out, two-run homer into the left-field seats.

Daniel Webb took over for Danks in the seventh and allowed two runs on four walks and two hits, including Jed Lowrie’s 500th career hit, a two-run double into the left-center field gap. Oakland threatened again in the eighth and loaded the bases with one out before Scott Downs retired the next two batters to end the inning.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oakland CF Coco Crisp missed his fifth straight game due to a strained neck and is not expected to play during this series. … The White Sox, who entered the game leading the American League in runs scored, were held to seven hits and lost for the fourth time in their last five games. … Chavez has allowed one earned run or fewer in six of his eight starts this season, and Oakland is 7-1 in his starts.