(Updated: CORRECTS “Kansas City” to “Houston” in notes)

White Sox 4, Athletics 2: Jose Abreu slammed a go-ahead three-run homer in the eighth inning and visiting Chicago snapped Oakland’s six-game winning streak.

Abreu pounded the second pitch he saw from reliever Luke Gregerson off the facing of the second deck in left field for his major league-leading 15th blast to help the White Sox halt a four-game skid. Gordon Beckham homered among his three hits and Conor Gillaspie also had three hits for Chicago while John Jaso and Josh Donaldson swatted solo homers for the Athletics.

Ronald Belisario (2-3) threw 1 1/3 innings of hitless relief and Matt Lindstrom notched his sixth save for the White Sox to reward a strong outing by Andre Rienzo, who allowed only the solo homers in 6 1/3 innings. Oakland left-hander Tommy Milone yielded one run on five hits over six innings but his bullpen could not preserve the slim 2-1 lead.

Beckham got Chicago off to a good start when he took Milone out of the park on the first pitch but Jaso led off the bottom of the inning with a blast to right-center to tie it at 1-1. Rienzo set down nine of the next 10 batters before Donaldson left off the fourth with an opposite-field shot to right field for his ninth homer.

The White Sox nearly went ahead in the fifth when Gillaspie’s missed a home run by inches but Oakland prevented the tying run on the play when second baseman Eric Sogard’s relay nailed Beckham at the plate by 10 feet. Beckham and Gillaspie ignited the winning rally with one-out singles off Fernando Abad (0-1) to set the stage for Abreu, who hiked his American League-best RBI total to 41.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Jaso’s blast boosted his numbers to 10-for-21 with three homers and five RBIs during a five-game hitting streak. ... Beckham became the first Chicago player to homer on the game’s first pitch since Ray Durham did it twice in 2000. ... White INF Jeff Keppinger, rehabbing from right shoulder surgery at Double-A Birmingham was designated for assignment Wednesday. He was in the second year of a three-year deal worth $12 million. ... Oakland is off Thursday before kicking off a nine-game road trip at Cleveland on Friday while the White Sox continue their nine-game trek with three games in Houston beginning Friday.