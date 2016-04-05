White Sox 4, A's 3

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Left-hander Chris Sale allowed three runs over seven innings and struck out eight, lifting the Chicago White Sox to a 4-3 season-opening victory against the Oakland A’s at the Oakland Coliseum on Monday night.

Sale allowed seven hits and walked one.

Adam Eaton went 2-for-3 with an RBI triple and scored a run for the White Sox. Shortstop Jimmy Rollins went 1-for-4 with an RBI and scored a run in his White Sox debut.

Jed Lowrie went 1-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs for the A‘s, while Billy Butler had a pair of doubles in three at-bats.

A’s right-hander Sonny Gray was slated to face Sale in a battle of American League aces, but Gray was scratched because of food poisoning. Left-hander Rich Hill, Oakland’s No. 2 starter, pitched in Gray’s place.

Making his A’s debut and first career Opening Day start, Hill gave up four runs (two earned) on three hits over 2 2/3 innings. Hill hit two batters, including Eaton with his first pitch of the game, struck out three and walked one. The start was Hill’s 75th of his career and fifth since 2010.

The White Sox scored four times in the top of the third, and Oakland answered with three runs in the bottom of the frame.

After that, Sale blanked Oakland the next four innings on three hits. Jake Petricka, Zach Duke and Nate Jones combined to pitch a scoreless eighth for Chicago.

Closer David Robertson came on in the ninth and issued a leadoff walk to Coco Crisp but struck out pinch hitter Chris Coghlan looking, retired Stephen Vogt on a fly ball to right and got pinch hitter Yonder Alonso to ground out.

Oakland’s revamped bullpen held the White Sox scoreless for 6 1/3 innings. Fernando Rodriguez, Ryan Dull, John Axford, Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle combined to allow just three hits in that span.

The White Sox scored four times in the top of the third inning, taking a 4-0 lead and knocking Hill out of the game.

Austin Jackson walked with one out, and Eaton brought him home with a triple to center field. Rollins blooped an RBI single to right, making it 2-0.

Abreu lined a double to left, moving Rollins to third. After Hill struck out Todd Frazier, shortstop Marcus Semien got to Melky Cabrera’s ground ball up the middle, but two more runs scored on an error by first baseman Mark Canha, who couldn’t catch the throw, which was a little high.

That was it for Hill, who gave way to right-hander Fernando Rodriguez.

Oakland cut the White Sox’s lead to 4-3 in the bottom of the second.

Vogt had a one-out infield single off Sale, Semien walked, and both runners advanced on Billy Burns’ groundout. Lowrie lined a two-run single to right, and he scored on Danny Valencia’s single to center.

NOTES: A’s RHP Sonny Gray was scratched from his scheduled start because of food poisoning. Gray spent a few hours at a hospital emergency room Monday morning, receiving an IV and anti-vomiting medication, A’s trainer Nick Paparesta said. “I think there’s an outside chance he’s ready to pitch tomorrow,” Paparesta said. ... A’s LHP Felix Doubront, Oakland’s No. 5 starter, was placed on the 15-day disabled list with an injury to his left ulnar collateral ligament, and surgery is a possibility due to fibrous tearing, Paparesta said. ... Oakland recalled OF Andrew Lambo from Triple-A Nashville. ... White Sox C Alex Avila, a left-handed hitter, was expected to start, but when Gray was scratched, manager Robin Ventura opted for C Dioner Navarro, a switch hitter, to start against Hill. ... Jimmy Rollins, 37, became the oldest Opening Day starting shortstop for the White Sox since Luke Appling (42) in 1949.