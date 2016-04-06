White Sox 5, Athletics 4

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Shortstop Jimmy Rollins hit a go-ahead solo home run with two outs in the top of the ninth inning, and the Chicago White Sox held on for a 5-4 victory against the Oakland A’s at the Oakland Coliseum on Tuesday night.

Rollins lined left-hander Sean Doolittle’s 2-2 pitch over the left-center field wall for his first home run with the White Sox.

Third baseman Todd Frazier hit a three-run homer, his first blast for Chicago, and Adam Eaton had three hits in five at-bats.

Right-hander David Robertson pitched a perfect ninth inning for his second save as the White Sox won their sixth straight game at the Coliseum.

Frazier, who came to the White Sox from Cincinnati as part of a three-team trade in December, went 2-for-5, getting his first two hits for his new team, including a three-run shot in the fifth inning off A’s left-hander Chris Bassitt that gave Chicago a 3-1 lead.

The White Sox led 3-2 through five innings and added a run in the sixth off Bassitt when former Athletic Brett Lawrie singled, moved to third on catcher Alex Avila’s single and scored on Austin Jackson’s infield single.

The A’s rallied to score twice in the eighth and pulled even on Yonder Alonso’s bases-loaded single off Nate Jones with two outs. Josh Reddick led off with an infield single off reliever Zach Duke and moved to second with one out when Jones hit Khris Davis with a pitch. Jones hit Stephen Vogt with two outs, loading the bases, and Alonso lined his first pitch to right field.

White Sox left-hander Jose Quintana gave up two runs over 5 2/3 innings but didn’t figure in the decision. He struck out seven, walked none and allowed seven hits, five singles and two doubles.

Bassitt, facing his former White Sox team for the first time, allowed four runs on eight hits over 5 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked two.

Bassitt was one of four players who came to the A’s from the White Sox in a trade for right-hander Jeff Samardzija on Dec. 9, 2014. Catcher Josh Phegley and shortstop Marcus Semien, who started for the A’s on Tuesday, were also part of the deal. Phegley went 2-for-2 with a double and scored twice, while Semien had two hits in three at-bats.

A’s second baseman Jed Lowrie had two hits and drove in two runs.

Davis, who was traded to the A’s by Milwaukee in February, doubled in the sixth inning, ending an 0-for-6 skid with five strikeouts to start the season.

The A’s took a 1-0 lead in the third inning. Leading off, Phegley grounded an opposite-field single to right field, beating the shift. Semien moved Phegley to third with a one-out single and Lowrie brought him home with a two-out single to center off Quintana.

Bassitt breezed through the first three innings, blanking the White Sox on two singles, but he had to pitch his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth.

Bassitt couldn’t escape more trouble in the fifth.

Eaton lined a one-out single and moved to second when Lowrie, playing second base, threw late after fielding Rollins’ ground ball. Bassitt struck out Abreu, but Frazier crushed his 0-2 curveball into the left-field seats, giving the White Sox a 3-1 lead.

Oakland answered with a run in the bottom of the fifth. Phegley lined a leadoff double to center and scored on Lowie’s opposite-field single to right with two outs. The RBI was Lowrie’s fourth of the season.

NOTES: A’s RHP Sonny Gray will start Wednesday against the White Sox after being scratched Monday with food poisoning or the flu. “Looking back, a lot of guys have been getting sick in the last week or so,” Gray said. “Another guy’s sick today, same thing. Vomiting and everything.” ... A’s RHP Kendall Graveman contracted the flu Monday but is expected to start Thursday against Chicago, Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. ... Former Detroit Tigers C Alex Avila started and made his White Sox debut. Avila, who played his first seven seasons with Detroit, signed with Chicago as a free agent on Dec. 4, 2015. ... White Sox INF Tyler Saladino will start one of the final two games against Oakland at shortstop. “At some point I want to get everybody in there before we get home,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said.