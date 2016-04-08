White Sox 6, Athletics 1

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Jose Abreu hit a two-run homer in the top of the sixth inning and Mat Latos gave up one hit in six innings to lead the Chicago White Sox to a 6-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Thursday afternoon.

Latos, who walked one and struck out two, won for the first time since July 21 with the Miami Marlins. He has yet to allow an earned run in 15 career innings against the A‘s.

Kendall Graveman took the loss despite a solid effort. He gave up two runs and three hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out four.

Chicago won its second straight series at Oakland Coliseum, the first time that has happened since 2008-09. It was also Robin Ventura’s 300th career victory as a manager.

The A’s threatened against Zach Duke in the seventh. Danny Valencia walked, went to second on a wild pitch and moved to third on Stephen Vogt’s single.

Matt Albers came on with one out and retired pinch-hitters Mark Canha and Andrew Lambo to end the threat. Albers extended his scoreless streak in Oakland to 14 1/3 innings.

Chicago’s Adam Eaton doubled to open the eighth and has reached base safely in 26 consecutive games dating to Sept. 9. He also extended his hitting streak to 13 games. Eaton reached third on a wild pitch, but Ryan Dull came on to get two strikeouts.

The White Sox broke it open with a four-run ninth. Dioner Navarro, Tyler Saladino, Melky Cabrera and Abreu each drove in a run.

Chris Coughlan had two hits and drove in a run for the A‘s.

In the first inning, Oakland’s Josh Reddick reached on a throwing error by Todd Frazier with two outs and was left there.

Vogt’s fly ball to the warning track to open the fifth was the hardest-hit shot of the game for the A’s until Coghlan drilled a single into left field after J.B. Shuck lost a foul ball in the sun that hit off his glove.

Latos did not have a good spring and April is historically his worst month, but he looked like an ace through the first half of the game, allowing the hit and walking one.

Brett Lawrie made a nice stop behind second base and feed to Tyler Saladino to end the fifth and possibly save a run.

Graveman still wasn’t feeling his best before the game and was able to keep the White Sox off the board through five innings despite two Oakland errors.

The White Sox had a runner at second in three of the first four innings, but Graveman induced three ground balls and a strikeout with runners in scoring position.

NOTES: Athletics INF Jed Lowrie served as DH to give him a partial day off. ... LHP Sean Doolittle remains the A’s closer despite Ryan Madsen earning the save on Wednesday night. ... LHP Felix Doubront is getting a second opinion on his sprained left elbow, putting future plans on hold for the time being. ... OF Austin Jackson was given the day off as the White Sox plan for an April with one off day. ... INF Jimmy Rollins was also given the day off for the same reason. ... OF Avisail Garcia was in the right field after being the DH the first three games.