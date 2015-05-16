White Sox come from behind to defeat Athletics

OAKLAND, Calif. -- When they came to bat in the top of the seventh inning Friday night, the Chicago White Sox trailed the Oakland A’s by four runs and had gone five innings without scoring a run.

The White Sox, of course, had the A’s right where they wanted them.

Designated hitter Adam LaRoche and right fielder Avisail Garcia capped a five-run inning with back-to-back two-run doubles, and the White Sox rallied yet again for a victory, beating the A’s 7-6 at the O.co Coliseum.

“It just says a lot about guys’ fight and not laying down and assuming that we’re beat,” LaRoche said. “Continue to go up there and see pitches and work and have quality at-bats. You string a few of those together and you’ll score some runs. That’s been huge for us to be borderline dead five or six innings with nothing going and then all of a sudden go out and score three or four runs. We’ve kind of been doing that off and on all year. We’ll take it.”

The A’s didn’t quit, either, not even after right-hander Zach Duke retired the first two batters he faced in the bottom of the ninth. Pinch hitter Stephen Vogt walked, and left fielder Coco Crisp doubled to left center. But Vogt rounded third base too far and was caught in a rundown, and catcher Geovany Soto tagged him out to end the game.

A’s third base coach Mike Gallego took the blame, saying he put up the stop sign too late.

“It was a bad call,” Gallego said. “We wanted him to score and you get caught up in it, and you can’t get caught up in it. As soon as I saw the ball come out of (center fielder Adam) Eaton’s hand, I knew I was a little late in holding him. Vogt couldn’t get back to the base.”

The White Sox relay went from Eaton to shortstop Alexei Ramirez to first baseman Jose Abreu, who threw behind Vogt to third baseman Gordon Beckham. Beckham fired the ball to Soto.

“It was a crazy ending for sure,” Eaton said. “I played the ball off the wall and as soon as I threw it in I knew they were going to give it a chance. ... Third-base coach was waving him and then it was kind of late, you know, stopping him. I think it was a credit to us getting it off the wall quick and getting it in quick. For Jose to be in the middle of the diamond like that to take the relay and cut it off, it was good. Spring training at its finest right there.”

The White Sox won their third straight game, all on the road, and won in Oakland for just the second time in their past nine games at the Coliseum. Oakland lost for the eighth time in their past nine games.

“We’ve had quite a few of these where it seems like we’re one inch, one foot, one at-bat, one play away from winning some of these,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said.

LaRoche drove in three runs for the White Sox and scored once. Relievers Dan Jennings, Jake Petricka and Duke combined to blank the A’s over the final three innings after the White Sox took a one-run lead in the seventh. With closer David Robertson getting the night off, Duke got the save. Right-hander Scott Carroll (1-1) got the win, allowing one run over two innings of relief.

Catcher Josh Phegley, a former White Sox, hit a solo home run for the A‘s, and right fielder Josh Reddick went 2-for-4 with a double and a three-run triple.

White Sox rookie left-hander Carlos Rodon, making his second career start and first since joining the rotation, lasted just four innings. He gave up five runs on five hits, walked six and struck out one, doing an about face from his starting debut against Cincinnati on May 9. Rodon held the Reds to two runs on four hits over six innings, struck out eight and walked four, earning his first major league win.

A’s right-hander Jesse Hahn gave up four runs, only two of them were earned, over 6 1/3 innings. He gave up five hits, struck out five and walked two.

Oakland owned a 6-2 lead through six innings, but the White Sox sent nine batters to the plate and scored five unearned runs in the seventh.

With one out, A’s third baseman Brett Lawrie booted Soto’s ground ball. Second baseman Carlos Sanchez lined a single to left, moving Soto to second and ending Hahn’s night.

Right-hander Fernando Rodriguez got Eaton to hit what looked to be a double-play ball to shortstop Marcus Semien, but his underhanded toss to second baseman Eric Sogard was a touch slow, and a hustling Eaton beat Sogard’s throw to first.

Left fielder Melky Cabrera grounded a hit-and-run, RBI single to left, cutting Oakland’s lead to 6-3, and Rodriguez drilled Abreu in the left shoulder with a 3-2 fastball, loading the bases.

A’s left-hander Fernando Abad came on to face the left-handed hitting LaRoche, and LaRoche lined his 2-0 fastball for a two-run double to right center, making it 6-5.

“A couple of heaters there. Obviously tried to get ahead and kind of got in a bind 2-0,” LaRoche said. “Came with another and just kind of left it over the middle of the plate. Put a swing on it.”

Right-hander Evan Scribner took over, and Garcia drilled his first pitch for a two-run double to left center as the White Sox moved ahead.

“We’ve shown the game’s never really over,” Duke said. “We’ve come back late in games. We stay on edge out there in the bullpen at all times.”

NOTES: White Sox 2B Carlos Sanchez was called up Friday from Triple-A Columbus and started against Oakland. He took the roster spot of 2B Micah Johnson, who was optioned to Columbus on Thursday. ... Oakland LHP Sean Nolin (sports hernia surgery) was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list and assigned to Triple-A Nashville, where he made three appearances since May 5 on a rehab assignment. The A’s acquired Nolin from Toronto in November as part of a package for 3B Josh Donaldson. ... A’s closer Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) began a rehab assignment Thursday for Class A Stockton and pitched one inning, striking out two but giving up two solo home runs with two outs. He’ll pitch another inning Sunday for Stockton. ... White Sox LHP John Danks will make his 12th career start against the A’s on Saturday night. He’s 6-3 with a 2.38 ERA vs. Oakland. ... A’s C Stephen Vogt, who entered play Friday with an American League-best 30 RBIs, was out of the starting lineup for the second straight game, both against left-handed starting pitchers. A’s manager Bob Melvin, who said Tuesday that the left-handed hitting Vogt was no longer in a platoon with Josh Phegley, declined to explain why he was out of the lineup again.