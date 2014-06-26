Preview: White Sox at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays are experiencing a deep funk but will be hosting another struggling team when they face the Chicago White Sox on Thursday in the opener of their four-game series. Toronto has lost 12 of its last 18 contests since moving 14 games over .500, and its lead in the American League East has dwindled to 1 1/2 games over the Baltimore Orioles. The White Sox have lost six of their last seven contests despite the exploits of slugger Jose Abreu.

Abreu smacked his 23rd homer – third-most in the majors – in Wednesday’s 12-inning loss to Baltimore and ranks fourth in the majors with 61 RBIs. Adam Eaton also is on a roll after tying his career high with four hits to extend his hitting streak to 12 games while reaching base for the 20th straight contest. Toronto’s Edwin Encarnacion is tied for most homers (24) in the majors but has only six this month after hitting 16 in May.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, WCIU (Chicago), RSN (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Scott Carroll (2-3, 4.30 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LH J.A. Happ (6-4, 4.87)

Carroll is back in the rotation to replace an ineffective Andre Rienzo. He went 1-3 in five starts earlier this season and made his last six appearances in relief, allowing just four runs in 19 2/3 innings. The 29-year-old Carroll has struck out just 20 in 46 frames.

Happ was torched for eight runs (seven earned) in four innings while losing to Cincinnati in his last turn. He has lasted four or fewer frames in two of his last three starts. Happ is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA in two career outings against the White Sox.

WALK-OFFS

1. This is the first meeting this season – the White Sox won four of the seven matchups last year.

2. Toronto RF Jose Bautista (hamstring) has missed three straight games and is unlikely to play in the series opener.

3. Chicago DH Adam Dunn is 1-for-12 with four strikeouts against Happ, while OF Dayan Viciedo is 3-for-6.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 5, White Sox 3