Preview: White Sox at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays appear to be pulling out of their funk while the Chicago White Sox are traveling in the opposite direction. The Blue Jays attempt to take advantage of Chicago’s swoon again when they host the second of a four-game set on Friday. Toronto grabbed a 7-0 victory in Thursday’s opener, picking up its third win in four games while handing the White Sox their 11th loss in the last 14 contests.

The Blue Jays dropped 11 of 15 before opening their current homestand strong and appear to have solved the offensive woes that plagued the team earlier in the month. Toronto scored at least seven runs in each of the three wins and got four hits from Jose Reyes out of the top spot in the order in Thursday’s triumph. Chicago had been falling just short in close games but managed only four hits on Thursday to fall to 1-7 on its 11-game road trip.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, Rogers SportsNet (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH John Danks (6-6, 4.34 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH R.A. Dickey (6-6, 4.04)

Danks is trying to bounce back from his worst start in a month, a five-inning effort at Minnesota on Sunday in which he was knocked around for six runs on 10 hits in a loss. The 29-year-old allowed a total of six earned runs in his previous five turns. Danks has never had much success against Toronto, owning a 1-4 record with a 6.46 ERA.

Dickey has allowed three or fewer earned runs in each of his last four starts but is just 1-2 in that span. The knuckleball specialist pitched into the eighth inning at Cincinnati on Sunday and was reached for four runs – three earned – on nine hits and a pair of walks. Dickey last faced the White Sox on June 10 last season and was lit up for seven runs and 10 hits in five innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The White Sox have lost 10 of their last 11 road games.

2. Toronto RF Jose Bautista will test his injured hamstring before the game on Friday.

3. Chicago CF Adam Eaton (leg cramp) left Thursday’s game in the first inning and is day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 6, White Sox 4