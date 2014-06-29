Preview: White Sox at Blue Jays

The Chicago White Sox face an old pal when they aim to claim the finale of a four-game series from the host Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. Long-time White Sox left-hander Mark Buehrle will oppose his former team of 12 seasons and try to salvage a split for the American League East-leading Blue Jays. It’s also a matchup of two of the majors’ top sluggers in Toronto’s Edwin Encarnacion and Chicago’s Jose Abreu, who are tied with Baltimore’s Nelson Cruz for the big-league lead with 25 homers.

The White Sox are wrapping up an 11-game road trip on which they lost the first five games and seven of the first eight. Chicago had lost eight straight away from home before winning three of its last five. Dayan Viciedo has homered in consecutive one-run wins for the White Sox, who were blanked 7-0 in the series opener.

TV: 1:07 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), SNET (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Jose Quintana (4-7, 3.69 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LH Mark Buehrle (10-4, 2.52)

Quintana snapped a four-start winless streak last time out, striking out eight and allowing one run over seven innings at Baltimore. The 25-year-old Colombian has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 13 of his 16 starts this season. Quintana is 3-1 with a 2.18 ERA in five career starts against Toronto and has won both of his previous outings at Rogers Centre.

Buehrle is winless in his last four starts and has seen his ERA rise from 2.10 to 2.52 over that span. He didn’t get a decision last time out, allowing four runs and eight hits over 6 2/3 innings before the Blue Jays rallied to beat the New York Yankees. Buehrle has faced his former team only once before, throwing 6 1/3 innings of two-run ball in a victory last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Abreu is riding a 13-game hitting streak and has reached base in 15 straight contests.

2. Toronto RF Jose Bautista (hamstring) has missed six straight games.

3. White Sox DH Adam Dunn had two hits and two walks Saturday, marking the 73rd time in his career he has reached base at least four times -- fifth-most among active left-handed hitters.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 4, White Sox 2