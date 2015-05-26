Preview: White Sox at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays attempt to clinch at least an even record on their homestand when they host the Chicago White Sox in the middle contest of their three-game series Tuesday. Toronto lost four of the first six on its 10-game string at Rogers Centre before posting six-run victories over Seattle on Sunday and Chicago the following day.

Justin Smoak starred at the plate in Monday’s 8-2 triumph with a homer and three RBIs while Drew Hutchinson tossed a four-hit shutout. All four hits by the White Sox were singles as they suffered their third consecutive loss and sixth in seven games. Chicago has totaled four runs during its skid and scored fewer than four times in each of its last eight contests (2-6). Monday’s loss came in the opener an 11-game road trip for the White Sox that begins with eight contests in seven days.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, WPWR (Chicago), RSN (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH John Danks (2-4, 5.11 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH R.A. Dickey (2-5, 5.49)

Danks is coming off a loss to Cleveland on Thursday in which he surrendered five runs on six hits and four walks over 5 1/3 innings. The 30-year-old had not allowed more than four earned runs in any of his first seven outings this season and yielded three or fewer in each of his previous five turns. Danks has not pitched well against Toronto in his career, going 2-4 with a 5.70 ERA in eight starts.

Dickey went the distance in a win against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, allowing four runs and five hits while striking out seven. The 40-year-old knuckleballer has tossed at least one complete game in each of the last six seasons, recording a career-high five during his 2012 National League Cy Young Award-winning campaign with the New York Mets. Dickey has struggled mightily versus Chicago, posting a 2-4 record and an 8.10 ERA in nine career games (five starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays SS Jose Reyes (cracked rib) was back in the lineup Monday after spending nearly a month on the disabled list and went 1-for-4 with a run scored.

2. Chicago RF Avisail Garcia left the series opener in the second inning with right knee inflammation and is day-to-day.

3. Toronto’s four-run first inning Monday was its 18th frame of at least that many runs this season.

PREDICTION: White Sox 7, Blue Jays 4