Preview: White Sox at Blue Jays

Josh Donaldson and the Toronto Blue Jays have their offense cranking and will go for a three-game sweep of the visiting Chicago White Sox on Wednesday afternoon. Donaldson slammed a pair of homers and capped a 4-for-4 night with a three-run walk-off blast to lift Toronto to a dramatic 10-9 victory Tuesday night.

Donaldson has been a one-man wrecking crew in the first two games of the series, going 6-for-7 with three homers, five RBIs and eight runs scored. Jose Bautista, returning to the lineup after taking a cortisone shot for his troublesome right shoulder, had three doubles and tied a career high with five RBIs for the Blue Jays, who have piled up 24 runs in their last three games. Chicago, which had scored 13 runs in its previous seven games, wasted its second-highest run output of the season and tumbled to its fourth consecutive defeat. Jose Abreu belted a three-run homer for the White Sox, who have lost seven of eight.

TV: 12:37 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, RSN (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Jeff Samardzija (4-2, 4.28 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Marco Estrada (1-3, 3.90)

Samardzija won his second straight start with his second eight-inning effort in a row Friday, limiting Minnesota to two runs on three hits while registering a season-high nine strikeouts. Samardzija has pitched at least seven innings in five of his last eight starts and has lost just once since Opening Day. He won his lone career start against the Blue Jays, giving up one run and four hits over seven innings.

Estrada remained winless in four starts this season, giving up four runs on six hits in a 4-3 loss to Seattle on Friday. The one positive for Estrada, who started the year in the bullpen, was pitching a season-high seven innings after failing to go past five frames in each of his first three starts. The 31-year-old has never faced the White Sox.

WALK-OFFS

1. Donaldson is the first Toronto player with two walk-off homers in a season since since Eric Hinske in 2002.

2. White Sox RF Avisail Garcia (knee) sat out Tuesday’s game and is expected to miss the series finale.

3. Blue Jays C Dioner Navarro (hamstring) started a rehab assignment at Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: White Sox 4, Blue Jays 3