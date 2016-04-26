Preview: White Sox at Blue Jays

The Chicago White Sox entered the series relying on a pitching staff that leads the American League in runs allowed but is learning that the offense can pick up the team if necessary as well. The White Sox will try to clinch a series win when they visit the Toronto Blue Jays in the second of a three-game series on Tuesday.

Chicago made a big move in the offseason to bolster the offense by trading for former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Todd Frazier, and he is beginning to settle in against American League pitching. Frazier hit his team-leading fifth homer in a win over Texas on Saturday but was still batting just .205 before going 2-for-3 on Monday with a go-ahead, two-run double in the seventh inning and a sacrifice fly to provide some insurance in the ninth. The Blue Jays tend to lean on the offense and could not make a 5-1 lead stand up on Monday. Edwin Encarnacion took his turn leading the lineup with three RBIs in the opener but the pitching staff could not stop the bleeding in a five-run seventh as Toronto fell for the fourth time in six games.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, WPWR (Chicago), Sportsnet One (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Chris Sale (4-0, 1.80 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH R.A. Dickey (1-2, 6.10)

Chicago worked an extra day of rest into the schedule for Sale by calling up Miguel Gonzalez for the start on Monday. Sale dominated in his last two starts, striking out nine in a two-hit shutout at Tampa Bay on April 15 and giving up an unearned run on two hits over seven innings in a win over the Angels on Wednesday. The Florida native, who did not issue a walk in either of those last two starts, is 2-2 with a 2.57 ERA in six career games – three starts - against Toronto.

Dickey logged his first quality start of the season at Baltimore on Wednesday, allowing three runs and five hits in six innings without factoring in the decision. The veteran knuckleballer has issued 10 walks in 20 2/3 total innings but has recorded 19 strikeouts while yielding one home run. Dickey started twice against Chicago last season and was knocked around for seven runs in 12 total innings while going 0-1.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays C Russell Martin (neck) missed the last two games and is unlikely to play Tuesday with Dickey on the mound.

2. Chicago SS Jimmy Rollins is 5-for-10 in the last two games.

3. Toronto LF Michael Saunders (hamstring) returned to the lineup Monday after missing the previous three games and went 3-for-5 with a home run.

PREDICTION: White Sox 6, Blue Jays 1