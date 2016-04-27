Preview: White Sox at Blue Jays

The Chicago White Sox are quietly establishing themselves as a contender in the American League behind a dominating pitching staff. The White Sox will send Jose Quintana to the mound in search of a three-game sweep when they visit the Toronto Blue Jays for the finale of the series on Wednesday.

Chicago’s staff leads the American League with 53 runs allowed in 21 games and the offense is getting in gear in Toronto with 17 runs scored in the first two games of the series. Chris Sale turned in a gem on the mound in Tuesday’s 10-1 win while each of the bottom three hitters in the order drove in two runs and leadoff man Adam Eaton added another two RBIs. The Blue Jays have dropped five of their last seven and are searching for consistent efforts from the starting pitchers after watching Marcus Stroman and R.A. Dickey surrender a total of 10 earned runs in the first two games of the series. Toronto will turn to Marco Estrada for the start on Wednesday while the White Sox counter with Quintana.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, Sportsnet One (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Jose Quintana (2-1, 1.82 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Marco Estrada (1-1, 2.50)

Quintana has yet to allow more than two earned runs and turned in his best outing of the young season against Texas on Friday, scattering four hits over seven scoreless innings in a win. The Colombia native has not surrendered a home run and recorded 22 strikeouts against five walks in 24 2/3 total innings. Quintana is 4-2 with a 1.88 ERA in seven career starts against Toronto.

Estrada was a little shaky with his control at Baltimore on Thursday and lasted only five innings while allowing one run on six hits and four walks. The California native struck out nine in that outing and recorded a total of 20 k’s in 18 innings this season. Estrada made one start against Chicago in his first season with the Blue Jays last year, yielding three runs in seven innings on May 27 without factoring in the decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. The White Sox placed C Kevan Smith (back) on the 15-day DL and selected C Hector Sanchez from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.

2. Toronto C Russell Martin (neck) sat out the last three games but is expected to return Wednesday.

3. Chicago DH Avisail Garcia is 4-for-7 in the last two games after going 1-for-23 in the previous seven contests.

PREDICTION: White Sox 5, Blue Jays 2