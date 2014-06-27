Blue Jays 7, White Sox 0: J.A. Happ worked 7 2/3 strong innings and Adam Lind drove in three runs as Toronto blanked visiting Chicago.

Jose Reyes went 4-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored while Edwin Encarnacion doubled in a run as the Blue Jays won for the third time in four games. Happ (7-4) struck out eight and scattered four hits while walking a pair in matching his longest outing of the season.

Gordon Beckham and Moises Sierra each doubled for the White Sox, who have dropped 11 of their last 14 games. Scott Carroll (2-4) got the start for Chicago and was knocked around for five runs on nine hits in five innings.

Reyes and Melky Cabrera each reached on infield singles beginning the first inning in front of Lind, who sent a double down the line in right that scored Reyes before Cabrera came in on a throwing error. Carroll tried to pitch around a leadoff walk in the second but left an 0-1 fastball up that Reyes turned on and hit off the top of the wall in right-center for an RBI triple.

The Blue Jays rallied again with two out in the fourth, loading the bases on a pair of singles and a walk before Lind sent a two-run single to right-center to push the lead to 5-0. Happ, who allowed seven earned runs in his last start, threw a season-high 124 pitches before handing it over to Dustin McGowan in the eighth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The umpires reviewed Reyes drive in the second, which hit the top of the wall and bounced straight up, before confirming the call of a triple. … White Sox CF Adam Eaton left the game in the first with a leg cramp and was replaced by Leury Garcia. … Chicago designated Scott Downs for assignment and recalled fellow LHP Eric Surkamp.