White Sox 5, Blue Jays 4
June 28, 2014 / 2:42 AM / 3 years ago

White Sox 5, Blue Jays 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

White Sox 5, Blue Jays 4: Jose Abreu homered twice while Dayan Viciedo and Alexei Ramirez also went deep as visiting Chicago held on to even the four-game series at a game apiece.

The White Sox did all their scoring on home runs as they won for only the second time in their last 12 road games. John Danks (7-6) allowed two runs and five hits over six innings to earn the win while Jake Petricka recorded the final two outs to get out of a jam and notch his second save.

Edwin Encarnacion and Dioner Navarro hit back-to-back homers in the sixth while Colby Rasmus led off the ninth with a blast for Toronto. R.A. Dickey (6-7) racked up a season-high nine strikeouts and surpassed 1,000 in his career but also was tagged for five runs and five hits — four of them homers — in six innings.

Abreu led off the fifth with his 24th homer -- tying Encarnacion and Baltimore’s Nelson Cruz for the major-league lead -- and Viciedo went deep later in the inning for a 2-0 lead. Encarnacion regained the league lead when he and Navarro went back-to-back in the sixth to tie it, but Abreu tied him again with his 25th blast in the seventh.

Ramirez pulled a deep drive just inside the left-field foul pole later in the inning for a two-run blast to make it 5-2. Rasmus led off the ninth with an opposite-field blast off closer Ronald Belisario, who also surrendered back-to-back singles to Munenori Kawasaki and Anthony Gose before Petricka got Jose Reyes to bounce into a run-scoring fielder’s choice and retired Melky Cabrera to strand the tying run at third.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Abreu joined Atlanta’s Bob Horner (1978) as the only players in major-league history with four multi-homer games over their first 67 career games. … The four homers were the most Dickey has allowed since giving up six versus Detroit on April 6, 2006. … Blue Jays RF Jose Bautista (hamstring) missed his fifth straight game.

