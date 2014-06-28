White Sox 4, Blue Jays 3: Dayan Viciedo smacked a three-run homer and Chris Sale pitched seven solid innings as visiting Chicago beat Toronto for the second straight game.

Adam Dunn added two hits and walked twice and Alexei Ramirez had an RBI single for the White Sox, who won their first Saturday game in 13 tries this season. Sale (7-1) struck out six and issued a career-high five walks while holding the Blue Jays to two runs and four hits for his fourth straight quality start, and Zach Putnam recorded the final four outs for his first career save.

Viciedo’s blast off Dustin McGowan (4-3) in the seventh spoiled a solid outing from rookie Marcus Stroman, who was charged with two runs and two hits over 6 2/3 innings and struck out six. Darin Mastroianni hit a two-run homer and Munenori Kawasaki added an RBI single for Toronto.

Mastroianni’s first big-league homer since 2012 put the Blue Jays ahead 2-0 in the fourth, and Stroman kept it that way until the seventh when he gave up Jose Abreu’s two-out double and walked Dunn to end his afternoon. Viciedo jumped on McGowan’s first pitch for his eighth homer of the season to put Chicago on top.

Ramirez’s pinch-hit single against Aaron Loup added an insurance run and three Chicago relievers combined to get through the eighth and strand a pair of runners. Pinch-hitter Anthony Gose doubled to lead off the ninth and scored on Kawasaki’s single to cut the lead to one, but Putnam got a grounder from Jose Reyes and a flyout from Melky Cabrera before getting Edwin Encarnacion to ground into a fielder’s choice to close it out.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Abreu went 1-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to 13 games. … Sale had walked only four batters in his previous seven starts since coming off the disabled list. … Toronto RF Jose Bautista (hamstring) missed his sixth consecutive game.