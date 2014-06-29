(Updated: CLARIFIES first item in NOTEBOOK to 4-game series)

White Sox 4, Blue Jays 0: Jose Quintana worked seven dominant innings as Chicago claimed three of four at Toronto.

Former Blue Jay Moises Sierra slugged a solo homer and doubled while Tyler Flowers delivered a two-run single for the White Sox, who finished a long road trip at 4-7. Quintana (5-7) yielded three hits and two walks while striking out seven to finish the trip with a 2-0 record and an ERA of 1.29 in three starts.

Mark Buehrle (10-5) lost his fourth straight decision despite allowing only two runs in eight innings in his second career start against his former team. Toronto got just one runner to third base while losing for the third consecutive time and falling to 7-15 since its six-game winning streak ended earlier this month.

Quintana fanned the first two batters in the second inning and Chicago took the lead in the next frame as Gordon Beckham doubled with one out and scored on Jose Abreu’s single. Sierra smacked a homer to left in the fourth to make it 2-0 and Quintana took over from there.

The 25-year-old faced just two over the minimum until the sixth, when he retired pinch hitter Jose Bautista with the bases loaded to thwart the Blue Jays’ best threat. Eric Surkamp worked a perfect eighth and Flowers followed a walk and a double by Sierra with a base hit to center in the ninth to cap the scoring.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Chicago recorded its first four-game road series win since capturing three of four at Minnesota from Aug. 15-18, 2013. ... The at-bat for Bautista was his first action since June 22, when he suffered a hamstring injury. ... The White Sox return home Monday to host the Los Angeles Angels in the first of three games. Toronto has a day off before it welcomes Milwaukee for a two-game series.