Blue Jays 6, White Sox 0

TORONTO -- Right-hander Drew Hutchison pitched his second career shutout and first baseman Justin Smoak drove in three runs as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Chicago White Sox 6-0 Monday.

Smoak hit a two-run homer in the second inning and an RBI single in the eighth. Third baseman Josh Donaldson added a second-inning solo home run.

Left fielder Chris Colabello drove in two runs with a single in a four-run first inning to help give the Blue Jays (21-26) their second win a row. The White Sox (19-23) lost their third in a row.

Hutchison (4-1) held the White Sox to four hits and no walks while striking out eight to win for the first time since May 9. His first career shutout was May 16, 2014, against the Texas Rangers at Arlington, Texas.

The game took two hours, 10 minutes.

By winning the opener of the three-game series against Chicago, the Blue Jays are 4-4 with two games left in a 10-game homestand.

White Sox right-hander Hector Noesi (0-4) allowed five hits, three walks and five runs in seven innings in his first start since May 9. He struck out four. His two previous outings before Monday were in relief.

The Blue Jays took a 4-0 lead in the first inning.

Shortstop Jose Reyes, who was activated from the disabled list Monday, led off with a double, and Donaldson walked.

The White Sox failed to turn the double play on a grounder to second off the bat of designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion. Donaldson was safe at second, and Encarnacion was out at first.

Catcher Russell Martin grounded out to third as the runners held, but Colabello came through with a two-run single up the middle. Smoak followed with his third home run of the season, a shot to right on a 1-0 pitch.

Donaldson hit his 10th homer of the season with two outs in the second to extend the lead to 5-0.

White Sox right fielder Avisail Garcia left the game in the second inning with inflammation in his right knee and was replaced by J.B. Shuck.

NOTES: SS Jose Reyes (cracked left rib) was back in the Blue Jays’ lineup after being on the disabled list since April 28. INF Munenori Kawasaki was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo to make room for him. ... INF Ryan Goins, who played shortstop in Reyes’ absence, started at second base Monday. ... Toronto RF Jose Bautista (right shoulder strain) was out of the lineup for the second straight day after getting a cortisone shot Sunday. He is expected to return Tuesday. ... Monday was the opener of an 11-game trip for the White Sox, who are on the road for 16 of their next 22 games. The loss to the Blue Jays ended their streak of five consecutive road wins. ... The White Sox will start LHP John Danks (2-4, 5.11 ERA) in the second game of the three-game series Tuesday against RHP R.A. Dickey (2-5, 5.49).