White Sox 5, Blue Jays 3

TORONTO -- Designated hitter Adam LaRoche drove in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and the Chicago White Sox snapped a four-game losing streak with a 5-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday afternoon.

White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu led off the 10th with a triple to right field against right-hander Roberto Osuna (1-1) and LaRoche singled to right to give Chicago a 4-3 lead.

Third baseman Gordon Beckham doubled home pinch-runner Emilio Bonifacio as the White Sox (20-24) ended a three-game winning streak by the Blue Jays (22-27).

Right-hander David Robertson (4-1), who gave up the tying homer to third baseman Josh Donaldson in the ninth, picked up the win before retiring the final two batters.

Robertson returned to pitch the 10th and allowed a one-out single to left fielder Chris Colabello and walked catcher Josh Thole.

Robertson entered in the ninth trying for his 10th save, but the closer allowed the tying home run to Donaldson, who hit a three-run, walk-off homer against Robertson on Tuesday. It was Donaldson’s 13th homer of the season and his fourth in the three-game series.

White Sox right-hander Jeff Samardzija allowed eight hits and one unearned run as he walked one and struck out five in seven innings.

Blue Jays right-hander Marco Estrada allowed eight hits, no walks and three runs and had two strikeouts in seven innings.

Blue Jays right fielder Ezequiel Carrera lost a routine, two-out fly hit by Abreu in the sun and the ball dropped for a two-run double in the third inning. It scored second baseman Carlos Sanchez and center fielder Adam Eaton, who hit consecutive one-out singles.

The White Sox took a 3-0 lead in the sixth on a single to center by right fielder J.B. Shuck, who was out trying for a double. The hit scored LaRoche, who led off with a single to right and took second when shortstop Alexei Ramirez grounded out to the pitcher.

The Blue Jays did not have two hits in an inning until the sixth when designated hitter Jose Bautista led off with a single and Colabello extended his hitting streak to eight games with a two-out single. But Samardzija struck out the other three batters in the inning.

Center fielder Kevin Pillar singled to start the Blue Jays’ seventh. Second baseman Ryan Goins hit an infield single to shortstop and the runners advanced to second and third on a passed ball.

Shortstop Jose Reyes bounced out to third as the runners held. Donaldson hit a sacrifice fly to the warning track in right to cut the lead to 3-1.

Right-hander Jake Petricka took over in the eighth for the White Sox. He allowed one-out singles to catcher Russell Martin and Colabello.

Right-hander Zach Putnam came in to face pinch-hitter Justin Smoak, who scored one run with a single to right.

NOTES: 3B Josh Donaldson became the first player in Blue Jays history with at least four hits, four RBIs and five runs in a game Tuesday. He hit two home runs, including a three-run homer in the ninth for the 10-9 win, his sixth career walk-off homer. ... RF Avisail Garcia (right knee inflammation) missed his second straight start for the White Sox on Wednesday after leaving Monday’s game in the second inning. ... The Blue Jays have Thursday off before opening a three-game series Friday at Minnesota with LHP Mark Buehrle (5-4, 5.13 ERA) facing Twins RHP Trevor May (3-3, 4.95 ERA). ... The White Sox play a makeup doubleheader in Baltimore on Thursday with LHP Chris Sale (3-2, 4.21 ERA) starting the first game and RHP Chris Beck making his major league debut in the second game. The Orioles had not named their starters.