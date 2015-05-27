Blue Jays 10, White Sox 9

TORONTO -- Third baseman Josh Donaldson hit two home runs, including a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth, to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to a 10-9 win over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

The game-winning homer against right-hander David Robertson (3-1) was Donaldson’s fifth career walk-off homer and his second this season.

Designated hitter Jose Bautista drove in five runs with three doubles for the Blue Jays who have won three in a row. Right-handed reliever Steve Delabar (1-0) got the win.

First baseman Jose Abreu drove in four runs, three with a home run, for the White Sox who have lost four in a row.

Neither starter factored in the decision.

Blue Jays right-handed knuckleballer R.A. Dickey allowed eight hits, two walks and five runs while striking out five in five innings.

White Sox left-hander John Danks also pitched five innings, allowing seven hits, one walk and six runs while striking out five.

Right-hander Ryan Tepera came in for the sixth to protect a 6-5 lead and allowed a leadoff double to catcher Tyler Flowers and hit second baseman Carlos Sanchez with a pitch.

Left-hander Aaron Loup then took over.

Center fielder Adam Eaton bounced to third, forcing Sanchez at second. The Blue Jays (22-26) failed to turn the double play and got only the force at second on a grounder to shortstop by left fielder Melky Cabrera, who was safe at first as the tying run scored.

Donaldson singled with two out in the seventh against right-hander Jake Petricka and Bautista doubled to make the score 7-6.

Right-hander Liam Hendriks could not hold the lead in the eighth. Second baseman Carlos Sanchez doubled with one out and scored on a single by Eaton, who took second on the throw home. Cabrera singled to shortstop to put runners at the corners.

The White Sox (19-24) took an 8-7 lead when Abreu’s grounder to second resulted only in a force at second after a review showed Abreu, originally called out at first, was safe. Singles by designated hitter Adam LaRoche and shortstop Alexei Ramirez produced another run and a 9-7 lead.

Blue Jays catcher Josh Thole led off with ninth with a single, his third hit of the game, and shortstop Jose Reyes doubled him to third. Donaldson hit his second homer of the game and his 12th of the season, a drive to right.

Donaldson hit his 11th home run of the season and his second in two games with one out in the first inning to give the Blue Jays a 1-0 lead. The White Sox have been outscored 39-13 in the first inning this season.

The White Sox came back with four singles and two runs in the second. Third baseman Gordon Beckham drove in one run with a single and Sanchez scored the other with a sacrifice fly.

Bautista, who returned to the lineup after missing two games for a cortisone shot in his strained right shoulder, doubled home two runs in the third and Toronto led 3-2.

The ground-rule double, was hit over the head of Eaton, scored Thole, who singled with one out, and Donaldson, who hit a two-out double.

Abreu’s eighth homer of the season scored three runs in the fifth for a 5-3 Chicago lead. The blast to left on a 3-1 pitch came after Eaton took a leadoff walk and Cabrera singled on a catchable fly to right that dropped in among fielders.

Second baseman Steve Tolleson and Thole started the Toronto fifth with doubles to cut the lead to one.

After Reyes popped out to third on a bunt, Donaldson walked. Bautista hit his second two-run double of the game, this time to right as Toronto regained the lead, 6-5.

NOTES: RF Jose Bautista (right shoulder strain) returned to the Toronto lineup as designated hitter on Tuesday. He missed two games after taking a cortisone shot in the shoulder on Sunday. He hopes to return to the outfield for the first time since April 21 in the interleague series at Washington on June 1-3. ... Blue Jays C Dioner Navarro (left hamstring) started a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday. He went on the disabled list April 22. ... RF Avisail Garcia (right knee inflammation) was not in the White Sox lineup on Tuesday and also could miss Wednesday’s game after being removed from Monday’s game in the second inning. He had missed two games with the injury before returning Sunday. ... RHP Jeff Samardzija (4-2, 4.28 ERA) will start for the White Sox on Wednesday afternoon against RHP Marco Estrada (1-3, 3.90 ERA) in the finale of the three-game series.