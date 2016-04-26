White Sox 7, Blue Jays 5

TORONTO -- Todd Frazier capped a five-run seventh inning with a two-run double, and the Chicago White Sox came back to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-5 Monday night.

Adam Eaton hit a two-run single in the seventh as the White Sox (14-6) overcame a 5-1 disadvantage to win their fourth game in a row.

Frazier finished with three RBIs in the opener of a three-game series.

The Blue Jays (10-11), who won their two previous games, got three RBIs from Edwin Encarnacion and a two-run homer from Michael Saunders.

Neither starting pitcher factored in the decision.

Blue Jays right-hander Marcus Stroman allowed six hits, two walks and four runs in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out four.

Right-hander Miguel Gonzalez, making his White Sox debut, yielded 11 hits, two walks and five runs while striking out six in 5 1/3 innings. He was replaced by right-hander Zach Putnam (1-0), who picked up the win after throwing 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

Right-hander David Robertson pitched the ninth to earn his eighth save of the season despite giving up a double to Jose Bautista and a walk to Troy Tulowitzki. The game ended when Saunders’ bouncer hit Tulowitzki.

Stroman allowed two singles and a walk in the seventh inning before Brett Cecil (0-4) took over with two outs and the bases loaded. The left-hander could not get an out from the three batters he faced.

Earlier in the inning, Stroman was hit on the glove hand by a comebacker from Dioner Navarro. Second baseman Ryan Goins fielded the ball and threw to first for the second out as the runners advanced to second and third. Stroman was examined by a trainer. He continued and walked Austin Jackson.

Cecil allowed a two-run ground single up the middle to his first batter, Eaton. Jimmy Rollins lined a single to left to trim the margin to one run.

Cecil walked Jose Abreu to load the bases and was replaced by right-hander Gavin Floyd.

Frazier greeted Floyd with a two-run double that gave the White Sox a 6-5 lead. Floyd walked Melky Cabrera, who started the inning with a single, to load the bases again before striking out Brett Lawrie to end the rally.

Putnam struck out the first two batters of the home seventh before left-hander Dan Jennings took over. Jennings gave up a single to Saunders before ending the inning on a fielder’s choice grounder by Goins.

Rollins led off the ninth against switch pitcher Pat Venditte with a double and stole third as Abreu walked.

Frazier greeted right-hander Jesse Chavez with a sacrifice fly to center for the game’s final run.

The White Sox scored once in the first. Eaton led off with a single and took third on a single to right by Rollins, who moved to second on the throw that missed the cutoff man. Eaton scored when Abreu grounded out to shortstop.

The Blue Jays answered with two runs in the bottom of the first on a booming double to center by Encarnacion. The hit scored Josh Donaldson, who doubled off the top of the right field wall, and Bautista, who walked.

Toronto took a 5-1 lead in the third. Bautista doubled and scored on Encarnacion’s single. Encarnacion was out at third on a single to right by Tulowitzki. Saunders then hit an 0-1 pitch to center for his second homer of the season.

The Blue Jays left the bases loaded in the fourth when Encarnacion flied out to center, stranding Josh Thole and Ezequiel Carrera, who had singled, and Bautista, who had walked with two outs.

NOTES: Blue Jays LF Michael Saunders (hamstring) returned Monday after missing three games. OF Ezequiel Carrera, 7-for-14 while playing left for Saunders, spelled CF Kevin Pillar on Monday. ... 3B Josh Donaldson served as Toronto’s designated hitter, resting a sore leg that was hit by a pitch Saturday. ... Toronto C Russell Martin (stiff neck) did not start for the second consecutive game. ... Chicago purchased the contract of RHP Miguel Gonzalez from Triple-A Charlotte. ... C Kevan Smith, slated to make his White Sox debut Monday, was a late scratch due to back spasms. He was replaced by C Dioner Navarro. ... Chicago LHP Chris Sale (4-0, 1.80 ERA) will face Toronto RHP R.A. Dickey (1-2, 6.10 ERA) on Tuesday. ... Toronto RHP Drew Hutchison, who won a spot start Sunday, was to be returned to Triple-A Buffalo after clearing optional waivers and INF Matt Dominguez was a likely choice to be promoted from the Bisons.