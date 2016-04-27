White Sox 10, Blue Jays 1

TORONTO -- Chris Sale pitched eight innings, Avisail Garcia, Dioner Navarro and Adam Eaton hit home runs, and the Chicago White Sox defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 10-1 Tuesday night.

Sale, who matched a career best by winning his first five decisions to open the season, had a one-hitter until Edwin Encarnacion hit his third homer of the season with one out in the seventh inning.

Sale (5-0) had pitched 22 innings without allowing an earned run before Encarnacion’s home run.

The White Sox left-hander allowed four hits, two walks and one run while striking out six as Chicago (15-6) extended its winning streak to five games.

Sale also started the 2014 season 5-0.

Right-hander Zach Putnam replaced Sale and struck out the side in the ninth inning.

The Blue Jays (10-12) will try to salvage the final game of the three-game series Wednesday after being outhit 15-4 Tuesday.

Right-hander R.A. Dickey (1-3) allowed eight hits, including two home runs, plus one walk and six runs in six-plus innings. He struck out three.

Navarro, a former Blue Jay, hit his second homer of the season after Garcia led off the seventh with a single to put the White Sox ahead by six runs.

That was the end for Dickey, who was replaced by Joe Biagini. The rookie right-hander gave up one run in the seventh on singles by Austin Jackson, who had three hits, Eaton and Jose Abreu.

Eaton hit his first homer of the season to lead off the ninth against right-hander Drew Storen, who gave up three more hits before being replaced by switch pitcher Pat Venditte. Storen was charged with three runs in the inning.

Garcia led off the third inning with his third homer of the season, a drive to left on a 3-1 pitch. It was the first hit of the game for either team.

The White Sox loaded the bases with no outs in their three-run fifth on a single by Brett Lawrie, a walk by Garcia and a single by Navarro.

At first, Lawrie was called out after he rounded third and then returned to the bag on Navarro’s single to left field as left fielder Michael Saunders threw behind him. A video review overturned the call on the field, and Lawrie was ruled to be safe.

Jackson followed with a two-run double. Eaton hit a sacrifice fly to left, and Chicago led 4-0.

NOTES: Chicago put C Kevan Smith (back) on the disabled list Tuesday with sacroiliac joint dysfunction and purchased the contract of C Hector Sanchez from Triple-A Charlotte. Sanchez, 26, batted .143 (4-for-28) with two homers and three RBIs in eight games with Charlotte. Smith was scratched from what was to be his major league debut Monday due to back discomfort. ... Toronto recalled INF Matt Dominguez from Triple-A Buffalo, where he batted .311 with two homers and 14 RBIs in 17 games. He started Tuesday at third base with Josh Donaldson (thigh) at designated hitter for the second consecutive game. Donaldson was hit by a pitch on the leg Saturday. RHP Drew Hutchison, who won a spot start Sunday, was optioned to Buffalo. ... White Sox LHP Jose Quintana (2-1, 1.82 ERA) will face Blue Jays RHP Marco Estrada (1-1, 2.50) in the finale of the three-game series on Wednesday.