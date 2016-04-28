White Sox 4, Blue Jays 0

TORONTO -- Dioner Navarro drove in the first runs of the game with a two-run triple in the seventh and Jose Quintana struck out 10 as the Chicago White Sox defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 Wednesday night to complete a three-game series sweep.

It was the sixth win in a row for the White Sox (16-6) and the third straight loss for the Blue Jays (10-13).

Quintana (3-1) pitched six scoreless innings in recording his season high in strikeouts in his second straight win. The left-hander allowed five hits and three walks.

Blue Jays right-hander Marco Estrada (1-2) allowed three hits, four walks and three runs while striking out five in 6 2/3 innings.

Estrada took a one-hitter into the seventh inning with the score tied 0-0 and allowed a leadoff single to Todd Frazier, the second hit of the game by the White Sox third baseman.

Melky Cabrera forced Frazier at second on a grounder to shortstop but avoided the double play. Brett Lawrie walked.

Avisail Garcia struck out, but Navarro, Estrada’s Toronto battery mate last season, tripled to center on a 2-2 count to give the White Sox at 2-0 lead.

Right-hander Jesse Chavez replaced Estrada and gave up an RBI triple to Austin Jackson

During a walk to Adam Eaton, Blue Jays manager John Gibbons was ejected by home plate umpire John Tumpane. It was the first time Gibbons has been tossed from a game this season.

Eaton stole second but Jimmy Rollins flied out to end the inning.

Left-hander Zach Duke replaced Quintana and pitched a perfect seventh.

The White Sox padded their lead in the eighth against right-hander Ryan Tepera on a leadoff single by Jose Abreu, a one-out walk to Cabrera and a two-out single by Garcia.

Right-hander Nate Jones took over on the mound for the White Sox in the eighth and set the Blue Jays down in order.

Right-hander Gavin Floyd pitched the ninth for Toronto and survived a leadoff double by Jackson.

Right-hander David Robertson pitched a perfect ninth for the White Sox.

Before the seventh, the chances were scarce for either team.

Toronto right fielder Jose Bautista struck out twice with runners at first and second, in the third and fifth innings.

Frazier singled and Cabrera walked for Chicago in the second, but Lawrie bounced into a double play to deflate a possible threat.

Estrada issued one-out walks in the sixth to Jackson and Eaton before striking out Rollins and ending the inning on a fly to center by Abreu.

Edwin Encarnacion led off the sixth with a long line drive to right that Eaton hauled in at the wall.

NOTES: Chicago RHP Miguel Gonzalez was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte Wednesday and RHP Daniel Webb was recalled from Charlotte. Webb, 26, was 2-1 with a 3.38 ERA and two saves with Charlotte. Gonzalez made his White Sox debut Monday and did not factor in the decision in the 7-5 Chicago win after allowing five runs and 11 hits. ...Blue Jays RHP Ryan Tepera was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo Wednesday and LHP/RHP Pat Venditte was optioned to Buffalo. ...The Blue Jays have Thursday off before opening a three-game series at Tampa Bay on Friday with RHP Aaron Sanchez (1-1, 3.33 ERA) facing Rays RHP Erasmo Ramirez (4-1, 1.40 ERA). ... The White Sox will start LHP John Danks (0-3, 6.23 ERA) Thursday at Baltimore in the opener of a four-game series against the Orioles, who will start RHP Tyler Wilson (1-0, 2.77 ERA).