TORONTO -- Melky Cabrera had five RBIs with a homer and a double, Jose Quintana pitched seven strong innings and the Chicago White Sox defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 11-4 on Friday night.

Cabrera, a former Blue Jays player, hit a two-run double in the second inning and a three-run homer in the fifth.

Jose Abreu added three RBIs with a triple and a double for the White Sox (30-36). Alen Hanson and Omar Narvaez added three hits each for Chicago.

Quintana (3-8) allowed five hits, two walks and two runs while striking out five to win for the first time since May 2, a span of seven starts.

Kendrys Morales, Steve Pearce and Justin Smoak homered for the Blue Jays (32-34), who failed for the seventh time to reach the .500 level for their season record.

Toronto right-hander Joe Biagini (1-6) allowed seven runs (six earned), eight hits and one walk in one-plus innings.

Jake Petricka replaced Quintana in the eighth and pitched around a leadoff walk. He allowed a one-out single by Dwight Smith Jr. in the ninth followed by Smoak's 19th homer with two out. He was replaced by Gregory Infante after a single by Troy Tulowitzki.

The White Sox scored four runs in the first inning. Hanson started the rally with an infield single. He stole second and Cabrera walked. Abreu tripled off the right-field wall to score two runs and he came home on a sacrifice fly by Todd Frazier.

Matt Davidson doubled and scored on an infield single by Tim Anderson, who continued to second on Biagini's throwing error.

Biagini did not retire a batter in the second inning. He allowed an infield hit to Yolmer Sanchez, a single to left by Hanson, a two-run double to Cabrera and an RBI double to Abreu.

Dominic Leone replaced Biagini with the White Sox leading 7-0.

Morales led off the bottom of the second with his 14th home run.

Leone gave up a double to Omar Narvaez and an RBI single to Hanson in the third inning.

Pearce led off the bottom of the third with his fifth homer of the season.

Toronto reliever Jeff Beliveau entered in the fifth and allowed a single to Narvaez, a walk to Hanson and Cabrera's seventh homer to give Chicago an 11-2 lead.

Cabrera also threw out Pearce at the plate in the bottom of the fifth when he tried to score from second on a two-out single by Darwin Barney.

NOTES: Toronto OF/INF Steve Pearce (strained right calf) was reinstated from the disabled list Friday, started in left field and was 0-for-2 with a walk and a homer. He had been on the disabled list since May 15. Room was created on the roster for him when INF/OF Chris Coghlan (left wrist contusion) was put on the 10-day disabled list. ... Chicago RHP James Shields (strained right lat) is scheduled to be reinstated from the DL Sunday to start the series finale on Sunday. ... White Sox RHP Carlos Rodon (biceps bursitis) is scheduled to make his second rehabilitation start Saturday with Triple-A Charlotte. ... Toronto RHP Marcus Stroman (7-2, 3.09 ERA) opposes RHP Mike Pelfrey (2-5, 3.88 ERA) Saturday afternoon in the second game of the three-game series.