Preview: White Sox at Brewers

Starter Jeff Samardzija returns from a suspension as the Chicago White Sox open a three-game road series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday. Samardzija received a five-game suspension due to his involvement in an on-field incident against Kansas City on April 23 and began serving his penalty last Wednesday.

Samardzija will be aiming to help the White Sox get a rare road win as Chicago’s 2-11 mark is the worst in the majors. The White Sox (99) are the only American League team yet to reach 100 runs scored but did score 16 runs while taking two of three games from Cincinnati over the weekend. Milwaukee is attempting to recover from a slow start and has won six of its last nine games – four against the Chicago Cubs. The Brewers hit seven homers and went 11-for-21 with runners in scoring position while winning two of three from the Cubs over the weekend.

TV: 7:20 p.m. ET, WPWR (Chicago), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Jeff Samardzija (2-2, 4.38 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Wily Peralta (1-4, 3.92)

Samardzija has been solid in three of his last four turns and horrible in the other. He was touched up for eight runs (seven earned) and 10 hits in five innings in a loss to Baltimore on April 29 and bounced back to allow two runs and seven hits in seven innings to beat Detroit last Tuesday. Samardzija is 2-6 with a 4.55 ERA in 22 career appearances (eight starts) against Milwaukee.

Peralta lost his first four decisions before emerging victorious in his last start. He gave up two earned runs and seven hits in a season-high eight innings while beating the Los Angeles Dodgers last Wednesday and has allowed just five runs in his last three outings. Peralta, who has never faced the White Sox, has lost both of his road starts this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers RF Ryan Braun is 9-for-18 with three homers against Samardzija.

2. The White Sox have won 10 of the past 12 meetings.

3. Milwaukee 3B Aramis Ramirez (back) likely will miss his fourth consecutive game.

PREDICTION: White Sox 5, Brewers 4