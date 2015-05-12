Preview: White Sox at Brewers

Chris Sale attempts to overcome his current rough stretch when he takes the mound for the Chicago White Sox against the host Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday. Sale has been torched for 13 earned runs and 16 hits in 8 1/3 innings over his last two starts and hasn’t won since April 18.

Sale finished serving a five-game suspension on Monday for his part in a brawl against the Kansas City Royals on April 23. The White Sox have studied video of Sale and pinpointed some mechanical flaws, and are hoping the corrections will allow him to get back on track. Chicago dropped to a major league-worst 2-12 on the road by losing the series opener 10-7 on Monday. Elian Herrera hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning and Khris Davis added a solo blast as Milwaukee won for the seventh time in 10 games.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Chris Sale (2-1, 5.93 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Mike Fiers (1-4, 5.46)

Sale allowed two runs or fewer in each of his first three starts before falling on hard times. He gave up eight runs in three innings while losing to Minnesota on April 30 and followed by yielding five in 5 1/3 frames in a no-decision against Detroit on Wednesday. Sale made his only career start versus Milwaukee in 2012 and settled for a no-decision despite tossing eight scoreless innings.

Fiers lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in his last outing, when he gave up five runs and five hits in five innings. He has struck out 42 batters in 29 2/3 frames, including 12 in a victory over the Chicago Cubs on May 2. Fiers worked 7 1/3 scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the White Sox in 2012 in his lone career start against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago CF Adam Eaton went 4-for-5 with his first two RBIs of the season Monday to raise his average 29 points to .225.

2. Milwaukee CF Carlos Gomez hit a two-run homer and also tripled Monday in his second contest since returning from a three-game absence due to a hip injury.

3. White Sox 1B Jose Abreu collected three hits in the series opener to extend his hitting streak to eight games.

PREDICTION: White Sox 6, Brewers 3