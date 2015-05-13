Preview: White Sox at Brewers

Fresh off their first road win in nearly a month, the Chicago White Sox eye a third straight series victory when they visit the Milwaukee Brewers in the finale of a three-game series on Wednesday. The Brewers head into the rubber match trying to win four out of five for the first time this season as they slowly turn things around.

Chicago had not won away from its own stadium since Apr. 18 at Detroit before evening the current series at one win apiece with a 4-2 triumph on Tuesday. The White Sox are winners of five of their last eight games but improved to just 3-12 on the road and are looking for their first series win outside their own stadium. The Brewers had a three-game winning streak come to an end with Tuesday’s loss but are 8-5 in their last 13 games after beginning the season 4-17. A big part of that is an increase in production from Ryan Braun, who has driven in a run in each of the first two games against Chicago and has scored 11 times in the last eight contests.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Jose Quintana (1-3, 5.03 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (1-3, 4.00)

Quintana has allowed two or fewer earned runs in each of his last three starts, but needed 107 pitches to make it through five frames in a loss to Detroit on Thursday. The Colombia native struck out a season-high eight in that outing while walking a pair. Quintana faced the Brewers once previously in 2012 and tossed eight scoreless innings, but did not factor in the decision.

Nelson struck out a career-high 11 against the Cubs on Friday, but took the loss after allowing four runs on five hits – three home runs – in seven innings. The 25-year-old has surrendered two or fewer earned runs in four of his six turns. Nelson is taking his first career turn against the White Sox and is 1-1 with a 2.05 ERA in three home starts this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers 3B Aramis Ramirez (back) has missed the last five games and remains day-to-day.

2. White Sox RHP David Robertson notched a pair of strikeouts in Tuesday’s save and has 25 in 14 innings overall.

3. Chicago C Tyler Flowers is 4-for-6 with a pair of doubles in his last two starts.

PREDICTION: White Sox 6, Brewers 4