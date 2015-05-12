Brewers blow big lead, slip past White Sox

MILWAUKEE -- While still a member of the Milwaukee Brewers’ front office, Craig Counsell was part of many spring training discussions that ultimately led to utility infielder Elian Herrera starting the season at Triple-A Colorado Springs.

Now the Brewers’ manager, Counsell couldn’t be happier that Herrera is back with the big league club and, more important, providing some big offense.

Herrera collected two hits Monday night, including a two-run home run in the eighth inning that broke a tie and led the Brewers to a 10-7 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

“Every time you see a game like that, and the other team just tied the game, it’s tough for us,” Herrera said. “We’ve got to keep it going. It’s part of the game.”

Starting a fourth straight game in place of injured third baseman Aramis Ramirez, Herrera is making the most of the opportunity, going 4-for-12 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs.

“I think the good thing for Elian right now -- for any of these bench guys -- is he’s getting consistent at-bats,” Counsell said. “We’re on day three or four of at-bats, and you can just see him getting more comfortable.”

Herrera’s heroics seemed unlikely when the Brewers jumped out to a 6-0 lead after four innings, but a rough outing from the Milwaukee bullpen and some poorly timed defensive miscues let the White Sox back into the game.

Catcher Geovany Soto put Chicago on the board with a two-run home run in the fifth, cutting the deficit to 6-2. Milwaukee got the run back in the bottom of the inning when center fielder Carlos Gomez, whose two-run homer in the first got things started, tripled and scored on an error by right fielder Avisail Garcia.

Soto struck again in the sixth with a leadoff single against left-hander Will Smith. Smith struck out pinch hitter Emilio Bonifacio and looked as if he would get a second out when pinch hitter Gordon Beckham bounced into a force at second, but Brewers second baseman Scooter Gennett missed the throw and Soto moved to third base.

“It’s a play we know we have to make,” Counsell said.

The error proved costly when center fielder Adam Eaton followed with an RBI single to make it a 6-3 game. A wild pitch from Smith put runners at second and third.

Milwaukee caught a break when center fielder Carlos Gomez made a leaping catch at the wall to rob Melky Cabrera.

“That’s a big play,” Counsell said. “That’s probably two more runs.”

Counsell turned to right-hander Jeremy Jeffress, who gave up another run when first baseman Jose Abreu singled.

Things got worse in the eighth when right-hander Jonathan Broxton (1-0) gave up three straight hits to open the inning. He retired the next two batters, but Eaton tied it up with his fourth hit of the day.

“We played poorly at the beginning of the game,” Chicago manager Robin Ventura said. “The comeback’s great, I think that showed a lot of our lineup to battle back, get it back to (being) a game.”

Ventura called on Zach Duke (1-2) in the eighth, and the left-hander issued a one-out walk to catcher Martin Maldonado. Herrera was next, and he sent a 1-0 fastball into the bullpen in left to put Milwaukee back on top.

Duke retired Hector Gomez for a second out, but pinch hitter Khris Davis followed with another home run to give the Brewers some breathing room.

“I left a couple pitches up, and they hammered them,” said Duke, who pitched for the Brewers last season.

Milwaukee extended its winning streak to three games, matching its season high. The Brewers (12-21) moved within nine games of .500 for the first time since April 20. Since starting the season 5-18, the Brewers are 7-3.

Chicago (12-17) saw its two-game winning streak end.

NOTES: Brewers 3B Aramis Ramirez underwent an MRI exam that revealed no serious issues with his ailing back, but he missed his fourth consecutive game. ... RHP Javy Guerra accepted an assignment to Triple-A Charlotte. The White Sox designated him for assignment May 5. ... Milwaukee went 3-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Over the past 15 games, the Brewers are batting .383 (39-for-102) with RISP. ... The White Sox are 2-12 in road games, and they have been outscored 89-44 away from U.S. Cellular Field.