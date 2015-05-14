Quintana strong as White Sox top Brewers

MILWAUKEE -- Giving a pitcher like Jose Quintana a lead before he even takes the mound is a risky proposition.

The Milwaukee Brewers learned that lesson the hard way Wednesday as the Chicago White Sox hit a pair of first inning home runs then watched the left-hander strike out a season-high 10 batters in a 4-2 victory at Miller Park.

“He was fantastic,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “He threw great. He was throwing strikes, he got ahead early.”

Two bad starts had ballooned Quintana’s early-season ERA but he’d been stellar as of late and held opponents to five runs over 19 innings of work in his last three starts.

He had nothing to show for that effort, though, thanks to an offense that mustered a paltry 1.42 runs per game during that stretch.

All that changed in the first inning against Brewers right-hander Jimmy Nelson, who gave up back-to-back solo home runs to right fielder Avisail Garcia and first baseman Adam LaRoche as the White Sox claimed an early 3-0 lead.

“It felt good,” Quintana said. “It helped my confidence.”

He plowed through Milwaukee’s lineup, striking out seven of the first 10 batters and allowed just a double and two walks through his first six innings.

The Brewers finally put pressure on Quintana in the seventh, with leadoff singled by left-fielder Khris Davis and right fielder Ryan Braun, but Quintana left both stranded by retiring the next three in order, notching two more strikeouts in the process.

He also got a little defensive help from second baseman Emilio Bonifacio, who robbed Brewers center fielder of a possible RBI single for the first out of the inning.

“He had been struggling before he came here, but if he continues to pitch like that, he’s going to be one of the top guys in the league,” Brewers center fielder Carlos Gomez said. “Every ball was down in the strike zone, and when he wanted, you could see a couple pitches at 94 when he wanted to finish.”

Ventura sent Quintara out for the eighth, put went to the bullpen after giving up a leadoff triple to third baseman Hector Gomez, who scored later in the inning to put Milwaukee on the board.

“He was strong, even there at the end,” Ventura said. “But once (Gomez) hit the triple, we had Jake (Petricka) warming up and he’s s a big ground ball guy. A couple got in there but he got the big double play when we needed it.”

Milwaukee added one more in the ninth when Carlos Gomez homered off closer David Robertson. Robertson walked first baseman Adam Lind next but retired the last two batters for his seventh save of the season.

“I thought we battled great the last two innings,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “Their second baseman made a play. To me, that’s the difference in the game. That stops an inning in the (seventh). We would have had bases loaded with nobody out at least. That was a big play.”

Nelson settled down after his rough first inning and made it into the seventh, when he gave up a double to third baseman Gordon Beckham and an RBI single to Bonifacio.

Nelson’s final line had him down for four earned runs on eight hits and two walks with three strikeouts.

“I just tried to eat up some innings to try to give us a chance to come back,” Nelson said. “I wanted to throw up some zeroes and give them some time.”

NOTES: Chicago won consecutive road games and its first road series for the first time this season. Overall, the White Sox have won four of their last five games and three straight series to climb within three games of .500. ... Milwaukee SS Jean Segura was a late scratch because of a sore right pinky finger. ... Brewers 3B Aramis Ramirez missed his sixth straight game because of tightness in his lower back. With an off-day scheduled for Thursday, manager Craig Counsell is hoping to have Ramirez back in the lineup Friday when the team opens a weekend series against the Mets at Citi Field. ... The White Sox have eight home runs in their last seven games after going without a homer in the previous nine. Chicago is last in the American League and 20th in baseball this season with 20 home runs.