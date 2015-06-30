Preview: White Sox at Cardinals

Chris Sale looks to become the second pitcher in major-league history to record double-digit strikeouts in eight straight outings when he leads the Chicago White Sox into an abbreviated two-game series at the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday. Making his 100th career start, the 26-year-old left-hander Sale would join Pedro Martinez (1999) should he accomplish the feat against the team with the best record in baseball (51-24).

“It’s cool, but it would be a lot better if we were winning more games, for sure,” said Sale, who has seen his team lose 10 of 12 away from U.S. Cellular Field to fall to an American League-worst 14-27 on the road. Conversely, St. Louis has won six in a row overall and boasts a majors-best 29-7 mark at home. Cardinals slugger Jason Heyward has grown increasing comfortable at the plate by hitting safely in 10 of his last 11 outings, going 17-for-43 with four homers and 10 RBIs in that stretch. Melky Cabrera is also heating up in his first season with the White Sox, going deep among his three hits in a 5-4 setback to Detroit on Sunday to improve to 12-for-27 with five runs scored in his last seven games.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, WPWR (Chicago), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Chris Sale (6-4, 3.02 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Lance Lynn (5-4, 2.84)

After scattering two hits and striking out 14 over eight scoreless innings on June 19, Sale was blitzed for six runs on nine hits in 6 2/3 frames in a 6-1 setback to Minnesota five days later. The 6-6 Sale has fanned 85 batters during his staggering seven-start stretch, but has just a 3-3 mark to show for it. Sale, who has yet to face St. Louis in his career, has limited the opposition to a .206 batting average while posting a 4-3 mark on the road this season.

Lynn was moved up a day in the rotation as left-hander Jaime Garcia nurses a groin injury. The 28-year-old Lynn wouldn’t mind a repeat of his performance in his first start since returning from the disabled list (forearm strain) on Thursday, scattering two hits over six scoreless innings in a 5-1 triumph against Miami. He handcuffed Chicago in their lone career meeting on June 13, 2012, allowing just three hits and striking out a career-high 12 in 7 1/3 frames to pick up the win.

WALK-OFFS

1. St. Louis is attempting to win 10 in a row at home for the first time since 2004.

2. Chicago CF Adam Eaton is 9-for-22 with two homers and four runs scored during his five-game hitting streak.

3. Rookie 1B Xavier Scruggs has recorded nine hits in his last five games, including an RBI single in the Cardinals’ 4-1 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 2, White Sox 1