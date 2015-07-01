Preview: White Sox at Cardinals

Although the Chicago White Sox own the American League’s worst road record, they had no issue ending the St. Louis Cardinals’ bid for a 10-game home winning streak. After posting a 2-1 triumph in 11 innings in the opener, the White Sox vie for a two-game sweep against the majors-leading Cardinals when the teams complete their interleague series on Wednesday.

Tyler Flowers homered with two outs in the 11th inning for Chicago, which posted just its fifth win in 17 outings and third in its last 13 on the road to improve to 15-27 away from U.S. Cellular Field. His blast put an end to St. Louis’ six-game winning streak and handed the team its eighth loss at home in 37 outings. Randal Grichuk went deep among his three hits to improve to 7-for-20 with three RBIs and four runs scored in his last five contests. Jason Heyward has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 outings, going 18-for-47 with four homers and 10 RBIs in that stretch.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Jose Quintana (3-7, 3.95 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH John Lackey (6-4, 3.35)

Quintana recorded his second straight no-decision on Friday despite yielding three runs on 11 hits in six innings during Chicago’s 5-4 setback to Detroit. The 26-year-old Colombian kept the ball in the park after being blitzed for two homers in each of his previous two outings. Quintana picked up the win in lone career meeting with St. Louis, permitting one run on 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Lackey recorded his third straight strong outing on Friday but walked away with a no-decision after allowing two runs on eight hits in seven innings of a 3-2 win over the Chicago Cubs. The 36-year-old has struggled versus the White Sox, against whom he has a 3-6 career mark. Alexei Ramirez is mired in a 1-for-23 stretch in his last six contests and is just 1-for-11 in his career versus Lackey.

WALK-OFFS

1. St. Louis C Yadier Molina is 4-for-12 with three doubles and two RBIs in his last three contests.

2. White Sox 1B Jose Abreu is 4-for-12 with three runs scored and two RBIs in his last three games.

3. The Cardinals placed RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow inflammation) on the 15-day disabled list on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 5, White Sox 1