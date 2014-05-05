Preview: White Sox at Cubs

After having their season-high three-game winning streak halted, the Chicago Cubs look to get back on track when they host the Chicago White Sox in the opener of the four-game, home-and-home series Monday. The teams will play the first two games of the annual Crosstown Cup at Wrigley Field before shifting to U.S. Cellular Field for the final two contests. The Cubs were denied their first series sweep of the season when they lost 5-4 to St. Louis on Sunday. Rookie Jose Abreu belted his league-leading 12th home run and Dayan Viciedo also went deep as the White Sox snapped a four-game skid with a 4-3 win at Cleveland on Sunday. Abreu and the White Sox will try to keep Cubs right-hander Jeff Samardzija from getting into the win column. The Cubs swept the four-game set last season, claiming the season series for the first time since 2007.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, WCIU (White Sox), CSN (Cubs)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Jose Quintana (1-2, 4.00 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jeff Samardzija (0-3, 1.98)

Quintana is winless in his last four outings but has recorded quality starts in three of them. He struck out 10 last time out against Detroit, allowing three runs on eight hits over six innings. The 25-year-old Colombian lost his only previous start against the Cubs, allowing four runs over six frames last season on the South Side.

Samardzija is winless in six starts this season and 12 straight outings dating to last August. He recorded quality starts in his first five appearances this year before taking a step back by allowing three runs over 5 2/3 innings in a loss at Cincinnati. The team ace has split two career starts against White Sox and is 1-2 with a 1.80 ERA in five overall appearances against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox slugger Adam Dunn ordinarily doesn’t play in National League parks but could start in left field with RF Avisail Garcia and CF Adam Eaton out with injuries.

2. The White Sox have combined to go 7-for-40 against Samardzija as no player on the active roster has more than two hits against him.

3. 2B/CF Emilio Bonifacio and 1B Anthony Rizzo (both 1-for-3) are the only Cubs players who have recorded hits against Quintana.

PREDICTION: Cubs 4, White Sox 3