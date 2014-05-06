Preview: White Sox at Cubs

The Chicago White Sox will try to finish a sweep of the first leg of their four-game, home-and-home series with the rival Chicago Cubs on Tuesday at Wrigley Field. The White Sox outlasted the Cubs 3-1 in 12 innings in Monday’s opener of the annual Crosstown Cup. The series shifts to U.S. Cellular Field for the final two games beginning Wednesday.

Both teams’ bullpens were taxed in Monday’s 12-inning affair, and neither of Tuesday’s scheduled starters are known for their ability to go deep into games. White Sox right-hander Hector Noesi is still getting stretched out and Cubs righty Edwin Jackson typically isn’t very efficient. While White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu has earned the spotlight — he was named the American League Player and Rookie of the Month on Monday — it was fellow rookie Marcus Semien who was the hero Monday, driving in the eventual winning run with a double in the 12th.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago (White Sox), WGN (Cubs)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Hector Noesi (0-2, 11.12 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Edwin Jackson (2-2, 5.24)

Noesi is pitching for his third team this season and is trying to stick in the White Sox rotation. He pitched three scoreless frames last time out against Detroit before getting touched up for four runs in the fourth and failing to get out of the inning. Noesi has faced the Cubs only once, pitching one scoreless inning in relief in 2011.

Jackson picked up his second win of the season last time out, but he didn’t pitch particularly well. He gave up four runs on five hits over 5 2/3 innings in a 9-4 win at Cincinnati and has recorded only one quality start in his first six outings. Jackson, who spent parts of two seasons on the South Side, has not fared well against his former team, going 1-4 with a 6.60 ERA in eight starts against the White Sox, but he hasn’t faced them since 2009.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox relievers have allowed only two earned runs in 30 2/3 innings over the past nine games.

2. The Cubs are 0-11 when scoring two or fewer runs.

3. White Sox SS Alexei Ramirez, who recorded his 1,000th hit Monday, is 0-for-17 against Jackson.

PREDICTION: White Sox 7, Cubs 6