Preview: White Sox at Cubs

Both Windy City teams are riding hot streaks heading into this season’s first installment of the Crosstown Cup on Friday at Wrigley Field. The host Cubs have won seven of their last 10 while the White Sox have claimed seven of nine heading into a three-game weekend series.

The Cubs had a day off following a tough 6-5 loss to St. Louis on Wednesday, but they remain in position for the second National League wild card. The White Sox are in the American League Central cellar and have the AL’s third-worst record, but their recent play has some players reconsidering their outlook for the second half. “There’s no reason we can’t play good enough baseball to get back into this thing,” White Sox center fielder Adam Eaton told reporters. “That’s the goal -- to play playoff baseball. We’re going to continue to put the best out there and let the chips fall where they may.” The White Sox won three of four last season and hold a 52-46 series lead since the start of interleague play in 1997.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, WGN (White Sox), CSN Chicago (Cubs)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Carlos Rodon (3-2, 4.18 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (4-4, 3.82)

Rodon’s rookie campaign has been uneven, and he has endured rough outings in his last two starts. The 22-year-old was tagged for four runs (three earned) on four hits and four walks in five innings in a loss to Baltimore on Sunday. He has posted a 7.32 ERA over his last four starts on the heels of a four-start stretch in which he allowed three earned runs over 24 1/3 innings.

Hendricks has won consecutive starts for the first time all season, working 13 1/3 scoreless innings over his last two outings. The 25-year-old pitched into the eighth Sunday against Miami, allowing five hits and one walk while striking out six over 7 1/3 innings. Hendricks has not posted three straight quality starts this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox DH/1B Jose Abreu is 15-for-46 during an 11-game hitting streak.

2. The Cubs lead the majors in one-run games (34) and one-run victories (19).

3. Cubs 3B Kris Bryant has reached base in 27 of his last 28 home games.

PREDICTION: Cubs 4, White Sox 3