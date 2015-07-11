Preview: White Sox at Cubs

The Chicago White Sox can tie a franchise record with a third consecutive shutout Saturday, and they have the right guy on the mound to do it. White Sox ace Chris Sale takes the hill for the second of a three-game series with the host Chicago Cubs, who hope to generate some offense for left-hander Jon Lester.

Sale looks to get back to racking up strikeouts after having his streak of eight consecutive starts with 10 or more snapped in his last turn. He’ll also try to give the White Sox three straight shutouts for the first time since 1973 and the eighth time in club history. The surging White Sox have won three straight and eight of their last 10 after a 1-0 victory in Friday’s series opener. Lester’s winless streak has reached nine starts dating to May 16, and the Cubs have scored a total of 11 runs in the last eight games he has started.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago (White Sox), ABC 7 (Cubs)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Chris Sale (7-4, 2.80 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Jon Lester (4-7, 3.48)

Sale had a down night in the “K” column last time out with six, but he snapped a four-start winless streak with a complete game victory over Toronto. The only blemishes for the 26-year-old were a pair of solo homers. Sale will make his first start against the Cubs after two scoreless relief appearances in 2011.

Despite his drought of nearly two months, Lester has recorded quality starts in four of his last five outings and has not allowed an earned run in his last two turns. The 31-year-old gave up two unearned runs over seven innings in a loss to St. Louis on Monday, yielding only two hits. Lester faced the White Sox often during his time in the American League and is 6-5 with a 4.38 ERA in 13 career meetings.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox DH/1B Jose Abreu is 16-for-49 during a 12-game hitting streak, the longest active streak by an American League player.

2. Cubs starting pitchers have allowed two or fewer runs in 11 consecutive games, the club’s longest such streak since 1914.

3. The Cubs lead the majors in one-run games (35) and are tied with the White Sox in one-run victories (19), but Friday marked their first 1-0 defeat.

PREDICTION: White Sox 3, Cubs 1